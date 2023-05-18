Hey team!

I was lucky enough to get an early manuscript of Lev AC Rosen’s forthcoming mystery The Bell in the Fog, the sequel to my beloved The Lavender House, and it was incredible. What is it with queer historical mysteries and their utter refusal to have a sophomore slump? TBiTF improves and elaborates upon everything I adored about its predecessor, while expanding the world of detective Andy Mills’ 1950s San Francisco in new and exciting ways. Its approach to queer carceral trauma, healing intra-community harm, and other delicate topics was nimble and nuanced, and Rosen has such a gift for the fully realized and lovable side character, too — I was so glad the setting of this sequel allowed me more time with some old favs! Ugh! UGH! What a perfect read. This book made me ugly cry (complimentary) and you should be So Nice To Me About It and also preorder yours now.

Anyway. It’s been a superb week for queer book news (hello, Dykes to Watch Out For audio adaptation???????) and I can’t wait to get into it.