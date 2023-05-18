Will Queer Survivor Contestant Carolyn Wiger Make the Final Three?

In terms of real chronological timelines that exist in our space-time continuum, it is “not possible” that Carolyn read the article I wrote last week before last night’s episode of Survivor, because, of course, that episode was actually filmed a few months ago.

HOWEVER.

That article was called “Queer Survivor Contestant Carolyn Wiger Shows You Can Be Emotional AND Strategic, Who Knew!!”, and this week, in Tribal Council, Carolyn literally said:

“I think that there’s nothing wrong with being an emotional player, and I think everyone here can attest to the fact that I’ve been extremely emotional. But it doesn’t mean that somebody can’t be strategic who is emotional. I am both.”

My heart leaped! First of all, I agreed with her. Second of all, this confirmed my greatest hope and my greatest fear: I am psychic. I know it sounds wild, but what is even wilder is that this is unequivocally true — what I write here, I speaketh into existence. (I am kidding.) (Or am I.) Furthermore, yesterday, I commented on that article to share my predictions, and I predicted that Jamie would go home in last night’s episode. And guess whose torch was snuffed last night? JAMIE’S! WOW!

As the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility. So I am taking it upon myself to share my predictions for the Survivor finale, and I hope and pray you will do the same in the comments. (Seriously, I’m so desperate to know what other people think will happen, please share your thoughts.)

Here’s how I think/am manifesting things will go down (this is different than what I said in my comment yesterday because my thinking has evolved!!):

Lauren will be voted out next. I think Tika three sees her as the biggest threat — she’s good at challenges, she has a really compelling personal story, and she could argue that she successfully played the middle the whole time.

I think final three will be Yam Yam, Heidi, and Carolyn. I don’t know exactly how it will play out. But I kind of think that Heidi will win immunity, and choose to take Carolyn with her. Then Yam Yam and Carson will make fire and Yam Yam will win at that.

Carolyn Wiger, emotional queen of my heart, will win the whole thing.

(If I’m being 100% honest, if final three is Carolyn, Heidi, and Yam Yam, I think Heidi actually has a pretty good shot at winning — because she just has to argue that she played a different game than the one Carolyn/Yam Yam played together. She got, alone, to where they got, together. BUT I’M TRYING TO MANIFEST A CAROLYN WIN, OK.)

What do you all think will happen?! Please sound off in the comments!