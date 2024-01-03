No Filter: Reneé Rapp Had a Pretty Banging 2023

feature image photos of Reneé Rapp via Reneé’s Instagram

Welcome to 2024’s first edition of No Filter! This is the place where I show you fun and funny things from queer celebs on IG! Let’s roll!

You know what Kehlani, I agree! Quite a year!!

I am not sure what I will do with myself if the Wicked movie actually comes out this year, but I am glad that Cynthia and Ari have matching tattoos regardless.

I’ll say it; Renee had a pretty banging 2023!

The Betts had a better day one of 2024 than I will probably ever have, but bless them!

Lena is always gonna give us a reflective post, even if I never know what she’s talking about.

I’ll say it: I am pro this Kris Jenner from the 90s look.

Girl we couldn’t if we tried!

I love to make my New Year resolutions low key sponsored content about hotels!!!

A whole head of Keke being gorgeous, thank you!!

Yes please and also thank you!

This is a New Year’s post in three parts, courtesy of Janelle.

DJ Janelle at the booth!!!

Oh my apologies! DJ Johnny Jane, thank you for your service!!

