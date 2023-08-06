Quiz: Which Ken Are You?

For many weeks now, the internet has found an answer to the question “What Barbie Are You?” right here, but undoubtedly many of you are also looking for a Ken Quiz and wondering which Ken you are. So, now it’s time to dig deep into your potential Kenergy, your love for Barbie, and reveal the true Ken that lies inside you!

Which Ken Are You?

Pick a dreamhouse:(Required)
Pick a song of summer:(Required)
Pick a Barbie:(Required)
Pick a breakfast:(Required)
Pick a horse:(Required)
Pick a romantic comedy to watch on your next date with Barbie:(Required)
Pick your swim trunks:(Required)
You've left Barbie-land and are in Los Angeles for the day. What's your plan?(Required)
Pick a vice:(Required)
Pick a virtue:(Required)
Congrats! You've been invited to "Girls Night" with Barbie and her friends! What are you most excited about?(Required)
Pick a job:(Required)

Riese

4 Comments

