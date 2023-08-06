Quiz: Which Ken Are You?

Rollerblading and surfing at the beach in Malibu followed by watching the sunset with Barbie

Tennis and an epic private party for famous people in the Hollywood Hills

Vintage shopping on Melrose, a quick spa visit & dinner at a hip pop-up restaurant

Hiking a trail through the San Gabriel Mountains leading to a 40-foot waterfall and then goint to the Griffith Observatory at night for stargazing.

Low-key pool party hosted by your buddy in Glendale: grilling hot dogs, seeing old friends, cuddling with cute dogs, maybe some pizza for dinner!

LACMA (LA Contemporary Modern Art Museum) and dinner & a film screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Disneyland

Hitting up the rooftop pickleball courts / swimming pool at the top of the West Hollywood Rec Center followed by cheering on your best girls at an Angel City soccer game