Quiz: Which Ken Are You?

For many weeks now, the internet has found an answer to the question “What Barbie Are You?” right here, but undoubtedly many of you are also looking for a Ken Quiz and wondering which Ken you are. So, now it’s time to dig deep into your potential Kenergy, your love for Barbie, and reveal the true Ken that lies inside you!
Riese is the 40-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
aloha! just Ken here poppin by to say this quiz is 100% Just Ken approved!
c u at Beach!
Aww I didn’t have kenough kenergy to be a Ken and instead I am Tomboy Barbie
(Or perhaps there is a wire crossed somewhere Riese :p)
I also got this as a trans guy…fake news XD
Can I put Prince Ken on my dating profile now?? It’s not just me saying it anymore, I have it on good authority