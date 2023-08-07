Answer: She will stop at nothing to avoid them.
Mini Crossword Just Really Loves Love
Amanda Rafkin
Amanda is a crossword puzzle constructor and editor, pianist, and former therapist because who says you only get to have one career? She lives in LA and tries to go to the theater as much as possible when she's not guilted into staying home by her cat Zelda, who has a perfect white chin. She also enjoys board games, word games, seeing the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and football, because none of the pieces of her personality go together.
2min 5s, and arrived in perfect time for my coffee! The dating app one really slowed me down
Me too, I’d never heard of it!
i was over here like.. g-r-i-n-d- nope, hmm
Really struggled to fit “Glee Cast” into that 5-letter spot for “Someone Like YouL
