Drew Burnett Gregory’s Favorite Things: What To Buy for the Femme Who Loves Queer Films

When I was putting this list together, my girlfriend was walking around our apartment trying to help me come up with things and was like “wow you’re so low maintenance!” I think it’s really that I just don’t have a lot of brand loyalty? I like to try new things and feel more attached to favorite artists than, say, a favorite toothpaste.

But there are some exceptions! And even if someday I switch brands, at the very least these types of items will likely always be necessary for me.

ORLY Top2Bottom Nail Coat ($13) + ORLY Haute Red Polish ($10)

top coat and red nail polish

Red was my favorite color as a kid until I was informed it was a girl color, so I started lying and saying my favorite color was green. Maybe that’s why upon transitioning red nail polish quickly became a signature and — unlike poorly fitted cotton dresses — it’s one that has lasted years. I’ve gone through a lot of different brands and shades, but OPI has proven to be my favorite.

Hisense – 65″ Class U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV ($380)

Hisense - 65" Class U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

This was my gift to myself upon moving into my new place a year ago. It’s so much more affordable than other TVs of its quality and I love how it makes everything look. I’m in a long distance relationship and when we’re in my partner’s city, I miss this TV so much.

Sony – UBP-X700/M Streaming 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player ($260)

blu ray player

No TV would be complete without a Blu-Ray player. I know this isn’t the fanciest option, but it’s worked well for me.

My DVD/Blu-Ray collection as represented by this Agnès Varda box set ($200)

Agnes Varda box set

And I watch a lot of DVDs and Blu-Rays! Physical media is really important to me. I’ve built my collection since I was around 12 years old and I’m grateful to have access to a lot of films that often are no longer available to stream.

Criterion Channel Subscription ($100/year)

But obviously I don’t have the money or space to own everything I watch, so I’m still very grateful for the Criterion Channel aka the best streaming service. It has actual curation!

Bb Curl Shampoo ($37) and Conditioner ($38)

shampoo and conditioner

I’ve tried a lot of curl shampoos and conditioners over the years and I’ve landed on Bumble & Bumble. I feel like it is a good balance between keeping my hair healthy, making it smell good, and being affordable — relatively!

Gatorlyte ($3)

Gatorlyte

Whether I have the flu or a hangover or have just been outside on a hot summer day, Gatorlyte is my hero. I get dehydrated pretty easily and the introduction of Gatorlyte into my life has prevented so many headaches. I’m sure it’s bad for me, but I don’t care. It’s not like I drink it daily! It’s just a good cure-all to keep in the fridge.

Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel ($5)

shaving gel

As a Jewish transsexual, I’m always doing some sort of hair removal. Despite years of electrolysis and laser and regular epilating and tweezing, I do also shave various parts of my body and I love this shaving cream. The girlier shaving creams have often irritated my skin or smelled way too strong and the manly man shaving creams make me feel like a college boys lacrosse team has used my bathroom. Luckily, this falls right in the middle and can be used on my body and face.

Letterboxd Patron Subscription ($50/year)

I love Letterboxd so much. I’ve been logging my movie watching since I was a kid — first on paper, then on Mubi lists — and Letterboxd has made it so much better. It’s also become my favorite social media platform amid the downfall of Twitter. (All it needs is a DM feature!) Being a patron means getting to see my fun little stats and have no ads and also I’m just happy to support a good platform.

Magic Wand Mini ($89)

magic wand mini

No other vibrator comes close to the Magic Wand. I like the mini because it’s easier to maneuver in various positions.

