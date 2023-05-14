Quiz: Are You My Mommi?

It’s Mother’s Day, one of my favorite holidays, because it means I get to see y’all’s HOT MOMS all over social media. Truly, this is the Superbowl for MILF and mommi appreciators. So to celebrate today, I’ve devised a quiz inspired by my all-time favorite internet quiz, Clickhole’s If I Ordered Fries, Would You Have Any? But this is, like, the gayer, version of that absurdity. So, answer a series of questions to find the answer to a very important question: Are You My Mommi? And if you’re seeking a mommi of your own, revisit the Who’s Your Mommi quiz that I similarly wrote from a place of extreme unwellness.

What do you have the most opinions about?(Required)
You’re sitting in the sun with a cold drink in hand — what is it?(Required)
What’s your favorite season, fashion-wise?(Required)
What sounds the most annoying to you?(Required)
What would you like to have a closet full of?(Required)
Pick a top:(Required)
Are you easily disappointed?(Required)
Where are you taking this quiz right now?(Required)
Choose a cheese:(Required)
How busy are you?(Required)
How would you describe this quiz?(Required)

