Quiz: Are You My Mommi?

Too busy to answer this question about how busy you are

You’d like to clarify that while you are technically outside in the sun, you are also specifically sitting in the shade for sun protection and wearing a large pair of sunglasses. Oh, and you’re having a gin martini.

It’s Mother’s Day, one of my favorite holidays, because it means I get to see y’all’s HOT MOMS all over social media. Truly, this is the Superbowl for MILF and mommi appreciators. So to celebrate today, I’ve devised a quiz inspired by my all-time favorite internet quiz, Clickhole’s If I Ordered Fries, Would You Have Any? But this is, like, the gayer, version of that absurdity. So, answer a series of questions to find the answer to a very important question: Are You My Mommi? And if you’re seeking a mommi of your own, revisit the Who’s Your Mommi quiz that I similarly wrote from a place of extreme unwellness.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

