Quiz: Are You My Mommi?

It’s Mother’s Day, one of my favorite holidays, because it means I get to see y’all’s HOT MOMS all over social media. Truly, this is the Superbowl for MILF and mommi appreciators. So to celebrate today, I’ve devised a quiz inspired by my all-time favorite internet quiz, Clickhole’s If I Ordered Fries, Would You Have Any? But this is, like, the gayer, version of that absurdity. So, answer a series of questions to find the answer to a very important question: Are You My Mommi? And if you’re seeking a mommi of your own, revisit the Who’s Your Mommi quiz that I similarly wrote from a place of extreme unwellness.
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
out of pure curiosity: did anyone answered 4th question other than “straight people”?
I mean loud dogs can be pretty extra
Loud dogs.
“You’re Daddy”
“No, you’re not my mommi. Perhaps this doesn’t mean you have no mommi energy to speak of, but it’s just not where you’re at today.”
Sometimes! Seems about right
Same! I like the idea of being a mommi/daddy switch – I think I have some of both of those energies, she replied bisexually.
Well, that “No” is pretty unequivocal.