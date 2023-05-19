Pansexual Dating Show ‘Love Allways’: Everything We Know About Everyone Involved

Are we entering a bold new era of queer-inclusive dating shows, or is The Ultimatum: Queer Love just-so-happening to premiere one week before Paramount+ debuts pansexual dating show Love Allways? Well, there’s only one way to find out and it’s to live through the entire year to find out what else lands on our television screens. But first things first: we’re here to discuss everything we know about new pansexual Gen Z dating show Love Allways!

When Does ‘Love Allways’ Premiere?

Pansexual bachelorette Lexi Paloma will be getting the CHANCE of a LIFETIME to find her PERFECT HUMAN at the age of 20 in this Gen-Z reality show that’ll drop three episodes on Paramount+ on Friday, June 2, with weekly releases of new eps following thereafter (on Paramount+ and Awesomeness’ YouTube channel) for a grand total of ten episodes.

What’s ‘Love Allways’ About?

The press materials implore us to ask ourselves, “what’s love without a little friendly competition?” Furthermore:

As she narrows down her pool of contestants of all genders, some start falling for one another, causing a spiral of drama, betrayal, passion and jealousy. Throughout the process, Lexi is assisted by two professional relationship gurus, Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello, who also serve as mentors to their teams of potential suitors. Not only are the daters competing for a chance at love, but the relationship gurus are also going toe-to-toe to see whose protégé gets chosen.

We love a show that allows its contestants to fall for each other by design, and it’ll also be interesting to see how that shakes out on the boys side, which has a mix of straight and bisexual contestants.

Who is Leading Lady Lexi Paloma?

Lexi Paloma is a 20-year-old TikTok influencer with 1.3 million followers who posts a lot of dance videos and swimwear videos.

Who are the Girls Competing For Lexi’s Heart?

Sienna Scibird, 23

Sienna Scibird is a TikTok influencer who first went viral in 2019 with a Justin Bieber concert video. Now she does lip syncs and videos about being gay! She was on the golf team at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Camille Cupid, 21

Camille is a photographer based in Pittsburgh and Los Angeles.

Jasmine Cervantes, 19

There’s not a lot out there about Jasmine but she is based in Los Angeles and is labeled by the show as “the funny sexy girl.’

Kalysta Mallory, 20

Identified as “the baddie,” Kalysta a bisexual model from Arizona and was featured on the July 2021 cover of Playboy New Zealand and works on OnlyFans.

Rylin Utah, 20

Rylin is a TikTok creator Instagram influencer and model from Florida who loves God and was homeschooled all her life. She’s also the ex-girlfriend of Kylie Prew, who herself is the legendary ex-girlfriend of JoJo Siwa, and you can read more about all of that here.

Jayme Aiden Schiller, 20

Jayme is a student at UCLA. She’s verified on instagram but only has a few thousand followers, which is mysterious to me!

The men competing for the love of Lexi are digital creator Cyprien Boustiha, basketballer Marc Bateman, “Alabama Boy” TikToker Tyler Hearing, soccer player Luis Diaz, “bisexual player” and TikToker Brian Batesy, actor/influencer/student/comedian Joshua Cureton, and model/influencer Cameron James.

It will definitely be interesting to see how a reality TV dating competition is executed with a group of people who are mostly under a legal drinking age and definitely nowhere near the age at which one might expect to meet ones absolute perfect match wife husband forever true love soulmate!