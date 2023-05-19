Whew!! It’s been a long day! I’m so glad to be ending it with you.

Queer as in F*ck You

This is extremely cute! Elliot Page Cannot Hide His Joy While Unboxing New Memoir Pageboy. Pageboy comes out June 6th and I don’t know if there has ever been a better reason to buy it then watching Elliot Page nervously smile and then tear up at the camera right now. Sometimes it really is the small things in the world.

I know I have a sort of weird job where I collect the worst stories on the internet and put them here for you to read, but seriously this is important don’t look away — Texas Legislature Bans Transgender Medical Care for Children

And speaking of don’t look away, DeSantis Signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Expansion and Gender-Affirming Care Ban. “The new Florida measures will expand what critics call the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law through eighth grade and restrict transition-related care for minors.”

ENERGY!!! Penguin Random House and Florida Parents Sue School District Over Book Bans, “The publishing house, five of its authors, parents and an advocacy group allege that removing the books discussing race and LGBTQ people violates the First Amendment.”

Hate thissss — Dodgers Side With Religious Right, Kick Drag Group Out of Pride Night, but on the other hand at least there is also: San Francisco to Name First-In-Nation Drag Laureate

Saw This, Thought of You

TV Isn’t About to Get Worse. It Already Is. “The problems that Hollywood’s writers are protesting can be seen on our screens.”

And speaking of the writers strike! This quote is from Black queer television writer Kyra Jones:

Just out: @BlkAssFeminist told me her residuals for work on Hulu's "Woke" are nearly 1/3 her residuals from ABC's "Queens." While streaming has boosted diversity, she & other Black WGA strikers say it's made writing unsustainable for marginalized creators.https://t.co/v0g716PLUg — J.J. McCorvey (@jjmccorvey) May 16, 2023

Here’s the whole report, Black WGA Strikers Say They’ve Helped Streamers Boost Diversity — And Wound up Worse Off

The Rise of Sex Negative Feminism Among Young Black Women (this is a well done piece! but the rise of “sex negative feminism” itself, especially among young Black women, has left me feeling very 😞)

“Across US island territories, women are forming connections with one another and working to ensure that their communities can be resilient in the face of climate change and future pandemics.” Meet the Women Working to Grow Local Food Systems on U.S. Island Territories

Your Guide to Taurus Season. “It’s the best time of the year to be lazy and sexy!” OK, you have my attention.

Political Snacks

“A train full of people who would rather look away, in a city whose leaders already did, saw Neely’s plea for help as an attack — and Daniel Penny’s deadly chokehold as necessary to preserve the comfort they see as their birthright.” The Cost of White Discomfort by the always brilliant Brittany Packnett Cunningham for The Cut.