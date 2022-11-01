November 2022: What’s New and Gay on Netflix, HBO Max, Showtime, Peacock, Hulu and Prime Video?

As we head boldly in the direction of November, everybody’s favorite Introduction to December, one comes around to asking oneself: what is new in the world of television and film on channels such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max and Showtime when it comes to lesbian, queer, bisexual, trans and otherwise-compelling-to-us characters? The answer is “not much” but also, it’s L Word Generation Q season so I think we’ll survive!

Netflix’s LGBTQ+ Movies and TV Shows for November 2022

Manifest: Season 4A – November 4

The fourth season of this drama about the aftermath of a mysterious plane crash is set two years after Grace’s murder, with the Stone family picking up the pieces as death day approaches. Bisexual character Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) is continuing her work at Eureka despite interference from the government and the lack of funding that comes when your operation is no longer supposed to exist.

Warrior Nun: Season 2 – November 10

I’m gonna be honest I have yet to cast my eyes upon this program and nothing I am reading about it is friendly to the perspective of an outsider so here is the season synopsis: “Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.” One of the main characters, Sister Beatrice, is a lesbian!

Dead To Me: Season 3 – November 17

“Just pitched all of Dead to Me Season 3 to my partners at Netflix and they’re excited and I’m excited and I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY’RE GONNA LET ME TELL THIS STORY,” Liz Feldman tweeted about the final season of Dead To Me. In Season Two, Judy hooked up with a cop played by Natalie Morales, who will be returning to the cast. Unfortunately additional information is not exactly in abundance!!

Elite: Season 6 – November 18

This Spanish bananas teenage soap opera about hot young people who love blackmail and filming sex on their mobile telephones is back for a sixth season of chaos as Las Encinas deals with the impact of the death of yet another student at their deadly school. The Elite Wiki says the season will tackle systemic issues like racism, sexism and LBGTI_phobia. Sadly, bisexual badass Beka has left the show but queer character Mencia is looking very flirty with new character Sara in promo pics! I love this homoerotic romp, it never ceases to entertain.

HBO Max’s LGBTQ+ Content for Gals, Gays and Theys in November 2022

The Big Brunch, Season One Premiere – November 10

This reality competition show hosted by Dan Levy brings together ten talented brunch chefs with big dreams and a commitment to their local communities and personal heritage. The contestants include queer private chef J Chong, who is “passionate about bringing Cantonese food to her sweet little mountain town of Asheville” and non-binary L.A-based chef Catie Randazzo, who says “brunch is the perfect place to meet up with friends and family to bond over pancakes, memories and mimosas.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season Two – November 17

One of my favorite shows of 2021 is finally back, with the foursome of Kimberly, Leighton (a lesbian character played by queer actor Renee Rap), Whitney and Bela navigating their way through relationships, underwear parties and strip show fundraisers as they proceed merrily along their college journey. In the trailer, it appears Leighton will be dating 30 women at once and having a lot of sex!

Love, Lizzo (2022)

Over the course of three years, filmmakers followed Lizzo through the Cuz I Love You world tour, the pandemic, and recording her latest album and this “intimate documentary” is the result, promising to show the artist getting “candid about body-positivity, self-love, and recognizing Black women for their contributions.”

We’re Here: Season 3 – November 25

Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka continue to journey across America, helping innocent people stage one-night-only drag shows.

Prime Video’s Offerings To the LGBTQ+ Audience In November 2022

Leverage: Redemption Season 2 (Freevee) – November 16 (US + UK only)

In this follow-up to the original Leverage (2008 – 2012), reformed criminals — the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief — have returned, and along with a new tech genius and corporate fixer, they’re ready to take on a new style of villain and provide leverage to people who need help. Queer actress Aleyse Shannon plays lesbian character Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister and the new tech genius, a skilled hacker and engineer. This season, “the corporate bad guys and dirty dealers are stepping on the little guy in their quest for money and power and the Leverage team is back to teach them a lesson.”

Hulu’s Lesbian and Queer and Trans Characters for November 2022

All Rise, Season 3A – November 9

This drama that “pulls back the curtain on the court system and shows the chaotic and sometimes absurd lives of judges and attorneys as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles” was cancelled at CBS and revived by OWN for its third season. Marg Helgenberger plays (lesbian) Supervising Judge Lisa Benner.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Season One – November 29

The model/actress who identifies as “100% queer” in Episode One is bringing us all along on her “personal journey with sexuality” in this series that includes masturbation seminars and going to porn libraries as part of her voyage through “laboratories, different cultures, different individuals” and “her own mind and body.” A “more explicit version” of the show will be airing on the BBC, apparently Hulu’s cut is a bit tamer.

Wrong Place (2022) – November 25

This film, currently rocking a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, features Chloe (Ashley Greene) as the recently-diagnosed-with-cancer daughter of security guard Frank (Bruce Willis), who takes her girlfriend Tammy (Stacey Danger) on a trip to the family cabin in the woods but then Frank witnesses an execution and and bla bla crime crime who cares, Chloe is taken hostage and must survive!

Showtime’s November 2022 Lesbian Content

The L Word: Generation Q: Season Three Premiere – November 18

Have you heard? There’s this show on Showtime and every single character is queer!! We will even be recapping it here right here on Autostraddle.com. I think I probably will be writing or talking about this show every day for the next three months!!!!!!! This season everybody is looking for “the one” and Finley’s coming back from rehab and Bette and Tina are getting back together and Gigi and Dani have to make some tough choices and Alice is dating around and you know what you’ll just have to tune in I think

Peacock’s Queer Content for November 2022

Nope (2022) – November 18

In this neo-Western science fiction horror film from Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer plays a character A. Tony describes as “the charismatic little lesbian of my dreams,” the sibling to Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ. Together they manage a horse ranch in California that handles horses for film & TV productions, discover something “wonderful and sinister in the skies above” that might offer a clue to who killed their father. They also must contend with the owner of an adjacent theme park trying to profit from the supernatural phenomenon lurking above them all.

Booksmart (2019) – November 20

Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), have been best friends forever, committed to their schoolwork and future collegiate success, eschewing social lives and typical high school shenanigans. When they find out all their partying classmates are also headed to prestigious colleges they decide to go all out the night before graduation and do all the teenage nonsense they’d foresaken all this time. Amy is a lesbian and tonight she’s gonna go for it with her crush!

Apple TV+ November 2022 Homosexuals, Bisexuals & Etc

Mythic Quest: Season 3 Premiere – November 11

Ian and Poppy are heading up their new banner GrimPop and making names for themselves while tensions brew and close ties are whittled away at their rival studio, Mythic Quest. Queer actor Ashley Burch is a game tester, Rachel, whose romance with fellow tester Dana (Imani Hakim) sizzled in Season Two, but they’ll be long distance as we head into Season Three.

Shudder’s Queer Movie for November 2022

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

This British Christmas zombie musical has a lesbian character played by openly queer actor Sarah Swire. Drew describes it as “a zombie movie musical filled with charm and heart and even a little emotional devastation” with “a very poppy teen vibe.”