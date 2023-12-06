Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the one where I find queer celebrity Instagrams and make pithy comments about them! You love it, I love it, we all love it!

It’s the anniversary corner! First up, Gigi and Nat! I am late to this, yes, but still! Congrats!

And Cat and Stacy! Five years! Congrats!

At this point what is there to say about Megan aside from “I love you!!!”

Happy 40th to our new(ish) Top Chef host!

I saw this outfit and was like “okay damn what a slay!” and then I read the caption and I was like “slaying this hard at Kylie Minogue??? Iconic!”

Hugely happy for Trace!

The reigning Sagittarius monarch!

Whewww my Auntie is SNATCHED. What a gift.

Yeah, I buy that.

This photo is so powerful I was suddenly like “okay so I need to order like nine bundles of hair???”

I wasn’t sure how I felt about this look and then I saw the shoes and I am happy to announce I love!

Okay yes this post might feel kind of random but what if I told you it came a day after calling out Julianna Margulies on their IG story? Then it is iconic and also hilarious!

I did clock this look from the front and let me just say them thangs are [yanked off stage]