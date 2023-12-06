A Holiday Gift Guide For Your Favorite Gaylor

In 2018, my life was forever changed when I was introduced to the idea that my beloved Taylor Swift was secretly queer. I spent that night going down the rabbit hole (iykyk) and learning everything I could on Gaylor theory. From that night on, I was a full-fledged Gaylor, but usually in secret. Eventually, I found out that several of my friends were also Gaylors. We spent a lot of the early days of the pandemic doing Gaylor Zooms where we’d share our favorite theories and interpretations. We still have a Gaylor group chat.

Since the release of folklore, more people have jumped on the Gaylor train. People have certainly become more vocal about their beliefs — whether or not that’s a good thing is debatable. But the influx in Gaylors means that there is more themed merch out there for us to hide in plain sight, like Karlie Kloss at the Eras Tour. Whether you’re a general Gaylor, a Swiftgron shipper (hello my people) or a Kaylor, there’s something for you here.

I love this clever play on the re-recordings. You can get it in two different shirt styles and a bevy of colors and sizes.

One of the best lyrics changes in Gaylor lore. The shirt does come in other colors, but given the subject matter, navy just feels right.

Stick this sticker anywhere and let people know you’re a scholar.

I absolutely love the design of this artwork, and the fact that it’s Taylor and Fletcher? Obsessed.

This linework art and the simplistic style of the lyric just scream sapphic.

This is for the Kaylors out there. The art does come in things other than a magnet, but something about this image screams refrigerator, maybe with some sapphic refrigerator poetry to boot.

This image has been burned into my eyelids since the first time I saw an Eras Tour photo.

Perfect for sipping your piping hot tea while scrolling the latest Gaylor theories on social media.

As someone who made a Gaylor friendship bracelet, I love this sweatshirt.

Don’t we all listen to Taylor Swift from a gay perspective? This makes me miss having an iPod for some reason.

“Blank Space” lyrics or a description of wlw relationships? Your choice.

I’m actually a “sleepy eyed gay,” but that’s not the lyric, so.

Are we out of the woods yet? This subtle shirt begs the question.

I absolutely love a queer history recall, and the combination here is a masterpiece.

This sticker is an artful representation of one of my top 10 Gaylor songs.

This image is iconic for us Swiftgron shippers, and I love the way they incorporated the lyrics to a song that is absolutely about Dianna Agron and not Harry Styles.

If you want to be subtle and loud at the same time, this is the phone case for you. You can get one for any iPhone from an 11 to a 14.

Again, love a sapphic history recall combined with a Tay Tay lyric.

Nine years ago, Taylor and Karlie attended a 1975 concert. The rest is history.

Taylor Swift has inspired many sapphic stories, and I love the idea of the lyrics as a chapter for a book.