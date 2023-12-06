We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

A Holiday Gift Guide For Your Favorite Gaylor

In 2018, my life was forever changed when I was introduced to the idea that my beloved Taylor Swift was secretly queer. I spent that night going down the rabbit hole (iykyk) and learning everything I could on Gaylor theory. From that night on, I was a full-fledged Gaylor, but usually in secret. Eventually, I found out that several of my friends were also Gaylors. We spent a lot of the early days of the pandemic doing Gaylor Zooms where we’d share our favorite theories and interpretations. We still have a Gaylor group chat.

Since the release of folklore, more people have jumped on the Gaylor train. People have certainly become more vocal about their beliefs — whether or not that’s a good thing is debatable. But the influx in Gaylors means that there is more themed merch out there for us to hide in plain sight, like Karlie Kloss at the Eras Tour. Whether you’re a general Gaylor, a Swiftgron shipper (hello my people) or a Kaylor, there’s something for you here.

Gaylor’s Version T-Shirt ($25)

Black t-shirt that says "(gaylor's version)

I love this clever play on the re-recordings. You can get it in two different shirt styles and a bevy of colors and sizes.

I Want Her Midnights Embroidered Sweatshirt – Navy ($52)

navy sweatshirt that says "I want her midnights"

One of the best lyrics changes in Gaylor lore. The shirt does come in other colors, but given the subject matter, navy just feels right.

Gaylor Badge – Taylor Swift – Black Background Sticker ($3+)

Sticker that says certified gaylor

Stick this sticker anywhere and let people know you’re a scholar.

Groovy Gaylor Skinny Tumbler ($35)

Gaylor gift guide: Tumbler with illustrations of Taylor Swift and Fletcher

I absolutely love the design of this artwork, and the fact that it’s Taylor and Fletcher? Obsessed.

Lavender Haze (Lover Lyric) T-Shirt – Berry ($34)

Gaylor gift guide: Magenta shirt with line drawing of two women holding each other and the text "there's a lavender haze, a mysterious way about you dear"

This linework art and the simplistic style of the lyric just scream sapphic.

Tay and Karlie Magnet ($8)

Picture of a fridge that includes a magnet illustration of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss

This is for the Kaylors out there. The art does come in things other than a magnet, but something about this image screams refrigerator, maybe with some sapphic refrigerator poetry to boot.

Vigilante Shit (Dressing for Revenge) Flowy Racerback Tank ($38)

Gaylor gift guide: A tank top with an illustration of Taylor Swift putting one foot up on a chair and the text: Lately she's been dressing for revenge

This image has been burned into my eyelids since the first time I saw an Eras Tour photo.

Gaylor Fan Club Mug ($20)

Mug that reads Gaylor Swift Fan Club with a rainbow

Perfect for sipping your piping hot tea while scrolling the latest Gaylor theories on social media.

Taylor Swift “Gaylor” Friendship Bracelet Sweatshirt ($25+)

gaylor friendship bracelet shirt

As someone who made a Gaylor friendship bracelet, I love this sweatshirt.

From a gay perspective Sticker ($3+)

Sticker that says: I listen to Taylor Swift (from a gay perspective)

Don’t we all listen to Taylor Swift from a gay perspective? This makes me miss having an iPod for some reason.

Blank Space Shirt ($40+)

Gaylor gift guide: shirt that says Magic Madness Heaven Sin

“Blank Space” lyrics or a description of wlw relationships? Your choice.

Swiftie Pride Camping Mug ($22)

Mug with wide eyed gay written on it and an illustration of eyes crying rainbows

I’m actually a “sleepy eyed gay,” but that’s not the lyric, so.

1989 T-shirt ($40+)

Gaylor gift guide: T-shirt with rainbow and text "we were in screaming colors"

Are we out of the woods yet? This subtle shirt begs the question.

Gaylor Shirt, Friend of Dorothea, Is She? ($35)

Model wearing a white shirt that says: is she a "friend of dorothea?"

I absolutely love a queer history recall, and the combination here is a masterpiece.

So Scarlet It Was Maroon Lyric Art Sticker ($3+)

Gaylor gift guide: A sticker that reads "the mark you saw on my collarbone, the rust that grew between telephones, the lips I used to call home, so scarlet, it was maroon"

This sticker is an artful representation of one of my top 10 Gaylor songs.

Swiftgron Wonderland Classic T-Shirt ($24)

Model wearing a white t-shirt that has illustrations of two women, on their faces reads: in the era in wonderland, we both went mad

This image is iconic for us Swiftgron shippers, and I love the way they incorporated the lyrics to a song that is absolutely about Dianna Agron and not Harry Styles.

Bisexual Wig (You Need To Calm Down) Tough iPhone Case ($30)

Pink phone case with a blank face of a person wearing a wig of bisexual flag colors

If you want to be subtle and loud at the same time, this is the phone case for you. You can get one for any iPhone from an 11 to a 14.

Lavender Haze Sticker ($3+)

Gaylor gift guide: an illustration of a lavender typewriter with lavender behind it and a piece of paper that reads "I just wanna stay in that lavender haze"

Again, love a sapphic history recall combined with a Tay Tay lyric.

Dancing With Our Hands Tied Crewneck Sweatshirt ($38+)

A blue sweatshirt with an illustration of two hands wrapped in roses with the circle text around it reading: we were dancing with our hands tied like it was the first time

Nine years ago, Taylor and Karlie attended a 1975 concert. The rest is history.

Betty Taylor Swift Book Print – Digital Download ($5)

Taylor Swift has inspired many sapphic stories, and I love the idea of the lyrics as a chapter for a book.

