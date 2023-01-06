Oh hey, I just realized that this month (January 2023) will mark my three year anniversary of taking over this twice-a-week news roundup! Time flies.

Queer as in F*ck You

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation, ok but wait! Hear me out! After her recent NYE concert clips that circled all week online? And that recent Dazed feature about how Miley’s dressing like the rich divorced bisexual we always knew she’d be? I dunno, maybe I’m craving a specific kind of chaos. But I could kinda get into a new Miley album. (shhh! I can’t remember where we stand on Miley Cyrus DiscorseTM as an internet community right now, so that’s our little secret!)

“We Actually Have Gay Rappers:” Hip-Hop & its Complicated Embrace of Male Queerness

Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay. Will!

Saw This, Thought of You

The Absolute Least You Can Do to Protect Yourself Online Now. From Himani: “The one that got me was to buy new tech every time you break up with someone you’ve shared your devices with…..”

Allison Williams is not my personal brand of rich white skinny seemingly straight celebrity, but I know she’s that for some people! And so I present you with this interview of her, by Rachel Handler for Vulture, from the American Girl Doll Café, in honor of her new doll-horror movie M3gan: Allison Williams Comes Alive. Enjoy! 🎀

South Carolina Constitution Includes Abortion Right, State Supreme Court Rules. “The decision overturns the state’s six-week ban on abortion, a major victory for abortion rights in the South, where the procedure is strictly limited.”

And also, Retail Pharmacies Can Now Offer Abortion Pills

Political Snacks

Yiiiiikes! Jan. 6 Committee Experiment Found TikTok Went From Zero To Nazi in 75 Minutes

“The coronavirus knows no nationalities or borders, and treating it as a uniquely Chinese problem not only serves to pathologize Asian people but also fails to protect.” Covid Testing Rules Do Little More Than Stoke Anti-Asian Hate

Kevin McCarthy Fails on a 9th Attempt to Win Enough Votes for Speaker. Which means it’s also time for: Here’s How the Kevin McCarthy Speaker Debacle Could Actually End (Natalie recommended this to me yesterday but since, hahahaaaaa, the Republicans, hahahaha, still haven’t voted anyone in!! — it’s still relevant)