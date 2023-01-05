Harlem’s Trailer for Season Two Is Gay as Hell, So Black, and a Delight

The days are short, the nights are long, and the air is freezing. Winter is the perfect time for comfort television (I know, this is not “new” news) and as far as I’m concerned there’s no better pure “comfort television” than Harlem — which is returning for its second season on February 3rd, on Prime Video.

If you missed the first season of Harlem, it follows four single 30something friends as they navigate careers and love and sex in New York, and OK! It’s not particularly recreating the wheel at face value (but is that not true of all great comfort television?), but it has delightfully warm and believable friendships at its root, which is exactly what you want when you’re looking for how to pass time underneath a blanket with good take out. Meagan Good, with decades of leading rom-com experience, is the leader of the crew. For our gay purposes there’s also Jerrie Johnson’s Tye — a stem lesbian who.. well say.. makes good use of her sex dating time — and Grace Byers (Boo Boo Kitty, for anyone who remembers Empire) as Quinn, who came out as bisexual over the first season in my favorite arc of the show that year.

Now you’re all caught up! The trailer for Season Two does a hat trick — it’s funny and gay as hell, in a Black ass show about friendship that’s pulling from the direct lineage of Living Single and Girlfriends (aht! aht! aht! You thought I was going to say Sex and the City, didn’t you? We have our own lineage, thankyouverymuch!).

From Quinn making her own Pride outfit and immediately getting clowned by her friends, to Tye getting called out online for her hoe activities and hoe tendencies (hoes are your friends, and hoes are your enemies — word to Ludacris), to Tye taking Quinn to a sex toy store (“that’s not where those go”), to the eight orgasms zinger… I clocked more gay jokes — perfectly executed, I might add — in these two minutes than most comedies do in a year.

And that’s all before theeee Rachel True, of The Craft fame, makes a cameo.

I cannot wait for February.