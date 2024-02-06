Megan Thee Stallion Got Her First Number One Debut on Billboard, Secured New Music Deal While Retaining Her Masters and Publishing

While last night’s Grammys were queer as hell, it was noted by many people, including some artists at the show itself, that the awards tend to devalue Black music artists year after year. I personally stopped watching all awards shows years ago because it seems clear to me that there is always an agenda; it’s always about status and not actual talent. Don’t get me wrong, amazing and well-deserved artists did indeed win Grammys this year! But music especially is SO subjective, and when the people who are deciding these things are majority straight, white, and cis, the awards are, more often than not, going to reflect that.

BUT there are other ways we can celebrate Black and queer music, and Megan Thee Stallion proved that this week. The rapper’s new single, “Hiss,” debuted at NUMBER ONE on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. I’m sure the feud with Nicki Minaj helped garner attention for the track, which is poetic considering the song includes Megan saying, “Usin’ my name for likes and views, I don’t give a fuck what y’all make trend. Bitch, I still win.” The Megan’s fans encouraged each other to buy and stream the song, including the ‘chopped ‘n screwed’ version, which helped get the song to number one.

In even more Megan Thee Stallion news, on Friday she announced that she signed a deal with Warner Music where she can still be independent and own her masters and publishing rights; according to Megan it’s “thee first deal of its kind.” Which is amazing and props to her for asking for what she deserves and getting it.

I Have Other Pop Culture News:

+ I know this isn’t strictly gay but I feel it’s my journalistic responsibility to let you know, in case you somehow missed it, that Taylor Swift announced that she’s releasing a new album called the Tortured Poet’s Society. I’m justifying including it here because historically Taylor has been known to partner with queer artists…maybe we’ll get some Fletcher or Renee Rapp on this album WHO KNOWS

+ The Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour is happening, and I haven’t found any roundups from any publications yet, but I do recommend checking out bisexual journalist Carly Lane-Perry’s thread about what’s going on. So far news includes but is not limited to Buccaneers getting ready for production on Season 2.

+ One thing that has come out of the TCAs is that Apple TV+ released some drop dates of upcoming returning and new TV shows. Surely SOME of them have to be gay, right?

+ Ayo Edebiri hosted SNL this weekend! 🎉 But Nikki Healey was also there for some reason, so I don’t really feel like highlighting the episode more than that

+ You can play as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but whether or not you’ll want to is up for debate

+ Watch a trailer for the upcoming adult animated series Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, starring queer actors like Keke Palmer and Stephanie Hsu, and queer faves like Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph

+ Agrylle isn’t doing well in the box office, which is a shame because I saw it this weekend and it was a blast (this is gay news because Ariana Debose is in it and she’s queer, and also because I have a big lesbian crush on Dua Lipa, who wasn’t in nearly enough of the movie but was amazing to watch nonetheless)

+ I guess hearing no news for years had some people still holding out hope but Sarah Paulson’s Ratched is officially canceled after one season, despite it’s original two-season order

+ Unfortunately I don’t have much to report on my Rapp Beat but Reneé did attend the Spotify Best New Artist Party looking cute