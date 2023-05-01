May 2023: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and HBO Max

April flowers bring May showers, and this May we are being showered by networks looking at their content for lesbian, bisexual and queer women and trans people of all genders and apparently thinking, “what if instead of debuting this in May, we show it in June for PRIDE???” Luckily, Netflix has stepped it up this month and will be singlehandedly providing a true bounty of queer content for May, so that’s something.

Netflix’s Lesbian and Bisexual Content for May 2023

Pitch Perfect (2012) – May 1

Everyone’s favorite a capella franchise’s first entry finds our heroine Anna Kendrick scoping out her path and her musical calling at her new college. Her singing team eventually includes Amy (played by queer actor Rebel Wilson) and actual lesbian character Cynthia Rose (Ester Dean). Also there is a lot of Becca/Chloe fanfic.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) – May 9

Gadsby is back in their third Netflix stand-up special, filmed at the Sydney Opera House in fall 2022. Advertised as a “smart and feel good set” we are promised material about “a wedding (theirs!)” and “more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny.”

Queer Eye (Season Seven) – May 12

If you’ve ever asked yourself “when will the fab five go from beignets to ben-yays and bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans?” have I got some great news for you! It’s May 12th. The second episode will feature a lesbian named Stephanie!

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) – May 16

This “unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan” (aka Anna Nicole Smith) promises to tell the star’s real true story, from her ascent to her untimely passing in 2007. We’ve got never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who’ve never spoken out before, including deeper insights into her relationship with a former girlfriend.

Fanfic (2023) – May 17

This Polish LGBTQ+ drama follows two high school students who “form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves.”

XO, Kitty (Season One) – May 18

Noted teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before multiverse considers herself a worldly expert on love, but when she moves to Korea to study and reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she learns that she’s got so many more lessons to learn. This spin-off is easy to jump into even if you’ve not seen the films and, as per our interests here, there’ll be a couple of prominent queer storylines including a queer women storyline that is “handled beautifully.” I’m not sure which girls on the show are gonna be the gay ones, but queer actor Regan Aliyah is playing Juliana, so I’m placing at least one bet on her.

Selling Sunset (Season 6) – May 19th

This program about selling very expensive real estate in the very expensive city of Los Angeles features noted queer woman Chrishell Stause, who is currently dating G-Flip.

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (2023) – May 23

In this new stand-up special, legendary lesbian comic/actor Wanda Sykes will be speaking on topics ranging from “the challenges of raising Gen Z teens” to “the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate.”

All-American (Season Five) – May 23

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season One Premiere – May 24th

Where do I even begin to describe the wonder and the glory we are pledging our lives to — The Ultimatum: Queer Love? Featuring an entirely queer cast (all lesbian and bisexual women and/or non-binary people), The Ultimatum finds couples in which one member is ready to get married and the other is not and dares them to make that ultimatum and then spend some weeks dating other people to see if they should definitely commit or possibly not commit.

HBO Max’s Lesbian Content for May 2023

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed (2023) – May 2

This documentary from W. Kamau Bell talks to mixed-race kids and families in the San Francisco Bay Area “who are navigating issues of identity in a world that often asks them to pick a side.” Amongst the participants are two kids with two moms, 13-year-old Carter (who is Black and Latina and Kamau’s goddaughter) and 13-year-old Nola, Carter’s best friend (who is Black and white). I spotted Saint Harridan founder Mary Going in the trailer so I imagine one of these kids are hers. Just a hunch.

Angel City (2023): Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere – May 16

This docuseries goes “behind the scenes and onto the pitch” with the Los Angeles professional women’s soccer team Angel City Football Club, best known to those in Los Angeles as the best place to run into every lesbian you’ve ever known. Following the league from its origin story through the 2022 inaugural season, this series promises to “reveal the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch and blaze a bold trail in the world of professional sports.”

Hulu’s May 2023 Shows for Girls, Gays & Theys

Best in Show (2000) – May 1

Christopher Guest’s mockumentary about showdogs features Jane Lynch as trainer Christy Cummings, a competitive handler working for poodle-owning couple Sherri Ann and Leslie Ward Cabot. But there’s more going on between Sherri and Christy than meets the eye, if you know what I mean and I think you do!

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere (ABC) – May 9

Trans lesbian trivia queen legend Amy Schneider will be amongst the six competitors facing off in this “Champions League-style” format version of the beloved

Class of ’09: Season One Premiere (FX) – May 10

I have it on good authority that the situation you have observed in the trailer for this show, which follows a class of FBI agents through three distinct points in time grappling with big changes in the criminal justice system enabled by A.I, is indeed as Sapphic as you suspected it is. Yes, we see Sepideh Moafi and Kate Mara in bed together and also drinking in a dimly lit restaurant in a somewhat flirtatious manner. Mara plays Amy Poet, a former psychiatric nurse and future elite FBI agent who never imagined herself working in law enforcement, and Sepideh plays Hour Nazari, “a socially awkward but brilliant FBI trainee who become an agent specializing in data.”

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere – May 23

This spin-off of How I Met Your Mother kicked off this year with a lesbian romance and now we are back for the back half of Season Two.

Paramount + LGBTQ+ Material for May 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars: Season 8 Premiere – May 12

The eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars will feature an all-star panel of judges, including our beloved Batwoman Javica Leslie and noted former bowtie enthusiast JoJo Siwa!

Rosie’s Theater Kids (2022) – May 23

This documentary tells the story of the impact Rosie O’Donnell’s non-profit Rosie’s Theater Kids has had on its students and alumni through archival footage, interviews, first person accounts and performances.