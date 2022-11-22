Hi, friends! I’ll be handling your Also.Also.Also. columns for the next few weeks — but fear not! Dear Carmen will be back with us before you know it! Please help me not miss any Beyoncé news in her absence! I want to do her proud!

Queer as in F*ck You

+ Last night Amy Schneider won the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions! This has been an amazing year for the gameshow superstar! She’ll add $250,000 to the $1.3 million dollars she’s already won! After the episode aired, Schneider took to Twitter to thank her wife, Genevieve, the most amazing woman in the world! Congratulations, Amy! We’ve been rooting hard for you from day one!

I owe so much to so many people today. But above all, I can’t find enough ways to say how lucky I am that the most amazing woman in the world has chosen to spend her life with me. I love you, Genevieve, and I could never, ever have done this without you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gKwOfYz9C5 — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) November 22, 2022

+ This is an absolutely gorgeous profile: The Spectacular Life of Octavia Butler: “Today, her writing is often read inspirationally and aspirationally. Some have taken the tenets of Earthseed literally as a philosophy of living. “Octavia Butler knew” is a common response to cataclysm. Butler did not believe in utopia, but there is a deep strain of hope in how people engage with her work: a desire to learn how to save ourselves from this mess we’ve made. She wasn’t sure imperfect people could ever create a perfect world, but they could try.”

+ South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer wore matching Brittney Griner shirts in their highly anticipated match-up over the weekend.

Dawn Staley and Tara VanDerveer show support for BG. 📸: @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/El91IrjGyY — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) November 20, 2022

+ The theater world has never understood Lorraine Hansbery.

Saw This, Thought of You

+ The weird sorrow of losing Twitter.

+ Twitter’s layoffs are a blow to accessibility.

+ Your Google searches are quietly evolving. Here’s what’s next.

+ Honestly, give this young man the world! 🌽

Tariq aka “Corn Kid” and Green Giant is the most wholesome partnership https://t.co/GfUy183UZz pic.twitter.com/iESgCzmXGJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 20, 2022

Political Snacks

+ A man in Hell’s Kitchen has been arrested after repeatedly throwing bricks through the window at a Manhattan gay bar. Meanwhile in response to the Colorado Springs shooting, New York Governor Hochul has signed a hate crime bill, saying, “Today, we reclaim both (New York City and state) from the haters, the bigots, the white supremacists. It starts right here, right now, because New York belongs to the good, not those filled with hate in their hearts.”

+ The massacre at Club Q should not have felt inevitable.