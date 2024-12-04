What Supplies To Buy for All Kinds of DIY Holiday Gift Projects

Every year, inflation creeps up while my budget slides further down the drain. I always tell myself I’ll take a more frugal approach with holiday gift-giving, but that always goes out the window. My love language is gift-giving, so a part of me slowly fades away when I come across the perfect, meaningful (probably expensive) gift for a loved one I probably shouldn’t get. Each year, I usually try to incorporate some sort of small, handmade item into my gifts. Typically this looks like simple DIY ornaments I give to my aunts and uncles. However, I desperately need to kick my inner cozy craft gay into gear so I can make many beautiful things for many beautiful people that actually feel like they have meaning and value.

There’s a reason I usually limit my craft gifts to small hard-to-mess-up ornaments and it’s because — despite the many DIY pieces I’ve written for Autostraddle — I’m not very good at the execution part. It always feels like I end up with something a 6th grader might give their mom for Mother’s Day. My remedy for this is to do research and start early. I find most well-crafted projects take multiple steps over the course of a few days or weeks so, as a procrastinator, this doesn’t bode well for me. But I assure you this year will be different! I’ve sorted some craft ideas by medium/project so you can find the supplies you need for that specific gift. The most important thing is to get these supplies ASAP!!! Good luck (to you and to me), and happy crafting!

Supplies for Clay Projects

Air-dry clay is all over my TikTok page, so that’s my chosen medium for the holiday season this year. In general, it’s good practice to get a separate cutting board to use as a crafting workstation, so regardless of the project I would suggest getting something like this. According to the craft girlies of TikTok, DAS air-dry clay is a great option for beginners. You’ll probably want clay-specific tools for precision and detail (so it doesn’t look like a middle school craft). The Gesso will be your priming coat before acrylic paint. After you paint it, you can use a glossy varnish to seal everything and make it pretty. Overwhelmed? Get an all-in-one kit, many of which are available on Etsy.

Supplies for Resin Projects

I attempted a few different resin projects in the height of COVID and none of them turned out great. However, I know where I failed, and I’ll share my newfound wisdom with you. I’ve linked epoxy resin, but you can also get UV resin. Epoxy resin is essentially air dry while UV requires a special light contraption for curing. This is probably the better option if you’re looking to make something that gets used a lot like dice or earrings. I like this specific bundle because it comes with gloves, popsicle sticks, and pouring contraptions. You will absolutely need all of these things! I’ve included a general kit of silicon molds, but you’ll need to purchase the mold of the thing you actually want to make. You could make your own molds, but I strongly discourage it. It’s a messy and confusing process that’s not worth the money. After this, you’ll want to get some mica powder to add color. Some people like to add dried flowers, tokens, or momentos as well. Finally, make sure you have a hair dryer on hand to blow out all the bubbles while the resin cures. Also, make sure you’re up on resin/epoxy safety if you’re a true beginner!

Supplies for Soap and Scrub Projects

Soaps and scrubs are super easy and can look really fancy if packaged the right way. For bar soaps, you’ll want to get a fun silicone mold shape and the soap base of your choice. You could get goat’s milk, honey, glycerin, shea butter, aloe, oatmeal, or countless others. I’ve linked the most basic and least expensive, but it’s truly all preference. After you melt and pour, you can add in body-safe essential oils and colors, and then you’re done! Make sure to get some clear cellophane and fun ribbon to package it all up.

As for the scrubs or the soaks, get some granulated sugar or epsom salts, add in your favorite essential oils or coloring, and add to a fun clear jar!

Supplies for Yarn and Fabric Projects

If you already know how to knit, braid, or sew, then you probably already have the tools and supplies you need. However, I’m not a huge fan of yarn and needle work, so my suggestions are all for the DIY beginners. You could make a tie blanket, a little stuffed animal, or a scarf. If you want to get really crafty, you could even buy kits to make accessories.

Supplies for Jewelry Projects

What’s great about jewelry projects is that you can use elements from resin, clay, painting, and fabric projects you’ve already made. If you’re looking to make resin pendants or earrings, it might be easiest to purchase a silicone mold for the specific shape you want. You’ll need a chain or string of your choice, some clasps, and then earring hooks if you’re making earrings. You could even purchase a bead kit that includes all the bits and bobs for you.

Supplies for Candle Projects

You’ll need your preferred type of wax, wicks, and a heat safe container. As someone who’s gone out to get all the individual parts needed to make different types of candles, I can assure you that getting one of the linked kits above is far easier and cost effective. However, you can always buy soy or beeswax in bulk, hot glue some wicks to the bottom of a mason jar, melt your wax in a double boiler situation over the stove, and mix in fragrance oils using a popsicle stick. It’s messy, but it’s truly DIY, so if you go this route, make sure to get a cheap pan at the thrift store solely for wax melting. While you’re there, go ahead and collect fun containers to use for your candles!

Supplies for Food and Treats Projects

1. Gift Tags ($7)

2. Note Cards ($8)

3. Ribbon ($18)

4. Twine ($7)

5. Cellophane ($7)

The possibilities for cute snack gifts are endless. While I could write a whole guide to different types of treats, what I want to focus on here is the craft element of it. Like I previously mentioned, when it comes to gifting, it’s all about how it’s packaged. For example, if you make the classic mason jar hot chocolate gift, make sure to get a cute ribbon to tie around the jars. You could also step it up a notch by making a chocolate spoon using thrifted or chic spoons. Or if you make peppermint bark, you can seal it in some fun cellophane and attach a hand-written note.