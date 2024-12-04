Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the things famous queer folks have been up to online! Let’s go!

Nothing better to usher in Sag season than a quick Janelle thirst trap!

There is nothing more thrilling than the fact that so many actors in Wicked are queer!! Never stop talking about Wicked!

It feel so gauche to want a new album from her already but…call me gauche!!

Wanna know we are in hard economic times? Look at all the spon celebs are doing!

Cynthia acting juuuust like me here, I love it.

God, so kind of Melissa to give us good tips! Bookmarked!

I feel quite certain this thanks is not directed at me, but if it is you, congrats!

Lesbian Jesus is here to wellness check us all, and I for one am grateful!

Love this dress so much!

This should have happened long ago, imo! The talent! The voice! The look!

I will never understand kids who ENJOY ten foot tall nightmare mice!!

Yes Auntie, couples match all the time! Even non-romantic ones! Guess how many times my best friend and I have to change at the last minute because we were wearing the same thing!

….here’s the thing: I respect this! But also…just don’t say anything? Just from a PR standpoint, this is a lot of words that say nothing, why bother!