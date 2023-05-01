It has finally stopped raining in NYC! The sun is out! And on my walk this morning I met a dog named Waffle Cone! Here’s a Pop Culture Fix to brighten your day.

+ Ariana DeBose’s Ash makes her debut in the trailer for Disney’s upcoming Wish. According to Playbill, Ash is “a 17-year-old who sees darkness in her kingdom that no one else does. In a moment of desperation, she makes a passionate plea to the stars, and her prayers are answered when an actual star falls from the sky to aid her along her journey.” SOLD. P.S. if that little donkey sounds extremely familiar to you it’s because it’s Alan Tudyk doing his Harley Quinn Clayface voice.

+ Complex butch characters helped me feel seen: From Big Boo in Orange is the New Black to Max in A League of Their Own, here are the butch characters that had a profound impact on Niamh O’Toole.

+ Ted Lasso believes in its LGBTQ+ characters.

+ Reality star Chloe Veitch star says she’s ‘itching’ to date after coming out as bisexual.

+ The Morning Show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

+ Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has joined American Horror Story season 12.

+ Yasmin Finney covers Elle this month with an excellent profile attached.

+ It’s Tubi’s Time! How the weird, free streamer won the internet’s heart.

+ We’ve got a poster and a release date for Casey McQuiston’s Red, White, and Royal Blue! Or, as I like to call it: The Swooniest Book I Ever Read About Boys.

Love gets royally complicated on August 11th when #RWRBMovie comes to @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/Yz2USMJDOc — Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime (@RWRBonPrime) April 26, 2023

+ 11 lesbian directors you should know.

+ Perry Mason reboot’s leading ladies discuss the show’s fan-favorite lesbian romance.

+ Suzume should have remained a lesbian romance.

+ Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and why women never stop coming of age.