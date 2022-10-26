Well friends! This Tuesday sure as hell felt like a Monday. I have some take out Thai food waiting for dinner (pad see ew if you were curious). Bring BG Home.

Queer as in F*ck You

We also briefly mentioned this in yesterday’s Pop Culture Fix, but I love Mary Lambert. She wrote the first song that has ever made me cry big fat queer tears (and that I still play when I need to cry, because I’m a Cancer or whatever). I hope that her partner, Wyatt Paige, keeps her warm forever. I truly wish them nothing but happiness, and — call it a little editor’s privilege — I wanted to give them center stage! I don’t know man, Mary Lambert finding a forever romance just means the world to me, you know? Ok byeeee

Wait but first you know I had to link the song right? RIGHT?

The Stories Behind 9 Gay Ghosts — and Where to Find Them. But of course.

How Cozy Queer Icons Frog & Toad Inspire Me and My Home, this is such a dream!!

Queer/Women-Of-Color Owned TPK Brewing to Be First Tabletop Roleplaying Game Brewery in Portland (there are a lot of words smashed there together that I think you’ll enjoy!)

Saw This, Thought of You

This makes me so happy, I do not have the words to describe how happy it makes me. ‘What Stupid A–hole Babies’: Fiona Apple Claims Maryland Officials Blocked Access for Court Watchers Over Pretrial Detention Suit — Beyond this outstanding headline, the big Fiona Apple is a court watcher, which is a really excellent way to make a direct difference in our often fucked and unjust “justice” system and you should also think about it! It’s an important way to be an active part community care, and one we don’t talk about enough abolition (yes, blow it up, but what are we also doing right now to help people while it’s still here?) Here’s where you can learn more about getting started.

What if Fiona Apple makes court watching cool? What if all the cool kids start to do it? What then??

Political Snacks

Rishi Sunak Will Make History as the First Person of Color to Be Britain’s Prime Minister. The conservative and Tory leader, at 42 years old, is also the youngest PM since 1812 and the first Hindu at No 10. He’s also the third Prime Minister in just four months. Wanna dig in? Himani says that this is required reading, Why Indians Everywhere Feel So Weird About Rishi Sunak, and listen, I always take Himani’s suggestions on what to read.

As Republican Campaigns Seize on Crime, Racism Becomes a New Battlefront (and if you missed this from the weekend, you should read it first, for full context: Attack Ads Are Darkening the Skin Tone of Black Candidates)

This isn’t not related: Curtis Yarvin Wants American Democracy Toppled. He Has Some Prominent Republican Fans. “The New Right blogger has been cited by Blake Masters and J.D. Vance. What exactly is he advocating?”

Why “Inflation” Is Really about Housing—and What Democrats Need to Do About It (and I’m going to suggest reading that with: this excellent reporting from ProPublica, Rent Going Up? One Company’s Algorithm Could Be Why, and this realistic, grassroots level, shot of activist joy, The Rent Revolution Is Coming from the NYT, both are from last week)