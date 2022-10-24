Feature image photos by Amy Sussman/Getty Images + Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
I’ve got cornbread in the oven and chili in the crockpot; come on over for some lunch, why don’t ya? Or simply enjoy your meal with this Pop Culture Fix!
+ More queer rep on The Morning Show? Looks like it: Natalie Morales has joined up for season three. According to TV Line, “Morales will played Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford, where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm).” Morales is the second openly queer woman to snag a part in Apple TV+’s soapy prestige-ish drama. Tig Notaro will play Amanda Robinson, Paul Marks’ chief of staff.
+ The best queer horror and thriller films for your spooky marathon.
+ Railey and Seazynn Gilliland discuss Tegan and Sara’s High School and the importance of queer rep on TV.
+ Sabrina the Teenage Witch‘s Halloween episodes are the perfect spooky ’90s nostalgia hit.
+ People magazine has Mary Lambert’s wedding photos and they are so dang swoony.
+ Grey’s Anatomy‘s E.R. Fightmaster is on Queerycast with Cameron Esposito this week talking about being your professional TV boyfriend. They are such a dang heartthrob, and I’m not just saying that because they’re a huge WNBA fan and supporter and showed up at games at least a dozen times during the regular season this year (though it doesn’t hurt). They’re also on The Juice with Solomon Georgio this week. I haven’t listened yet, but everyone I’ve heard from says it’s absolutely hilarious.
+ Netflix has renewed Heartbreak High for a second season.
+ In American Horror Story: NYC Ryan Murphy is out here murdering gays again.
+ Collider’s list of ten best lesbian comedians and where to watch them.
+ Apex Legend has introduced an “inescapably trans” character.
+ Brandi Carlile covering Joni Mitchell on The Daily Show is just as stunning as you think it’s going to be.
I haven’t had such a crush on a deeply problematic character as Harper on ‘Heartbreak High’ in a long time. I know she does seem hopelessly straight but a girl can dream for a female/NB love interest. I’m overjoyed it’s been renewed, wasn’t very popular in the states but I think its solid numbers in Australia gave it a good chance. We still wait for ‘A League of Their Own’ to get renewed/cancelled. Every day that passes makes me a lose a little more hope.
Collider’s list is a bit painful isn’t it. Mae Martin is bisexual, not a lesbian. As they claim themselves, they’ve bounced on more balls than most women.
Does Mae specify if those are trans & NB balls or cis dude?
They don’t specify but many of them are comedians so I bet they’re cis.
Why is bi-con Marget Cho
Why is bi-con Marget Cho on that list?