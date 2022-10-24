I’ve got cornbread in the oven and chili in the crockpot; come on over for some lunch, why don’t ya? Or simply enjoy your meal with this Pop Culture Fix!

+ More queer rep on The Morning Show? Looks like it: Natalie Morales has joined up for season three. According to TV Line, “Morales will played Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford, where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm).” Morales is the second openly queer woman to snag a part in Apple TV+’s soapy prestige-ish drama. Tig Notaro will play Amanda Robinson, Paul Marks’ chief of staff.

+ The best queer horror and thriller films for your spooky marathon.

+ Railey and Seazynn Gilliland discuss Tegan and Sara’s High School and the importance of queer rep on TV.

+ Sabrina the Teenage Witch‘s Halloween episodes are the perfect spooky ’90s nostalgia hit.

+ People magazine has Mary Lambert’s wedding photos and they are so dang swoony.

+ Grey’s Anatomy‘s E.R. Fightmaster is on Queerycast with Cameron Esposito this week talking about being your professional TV boyfriend. They are such a dang heartthrob, and I’m not just saying that because they’re a huge WNBA fan and supporter and showed up at games at least a dozen times during the regular season this year (though it doesn’t hurt). They’re also on The Juice with Solomon Georgio this week. I haven’t listened yet, but everyone I’ve heard from says it’s absolutely hilarious.

+ Netflix has renewed Heartbreak High for a second season.

+ In American Horror Story: NYC Ryan Murphy is out here murdering gays again.

+ Collider’s list of ten best lesbian comedians and where to watch them.

+ Apex Legend has introduced an “inescapably trans” character.

+ Brandi Carlile covering Joni Mitchell on The Daily Show is just as stunning as you think it’s going to be.