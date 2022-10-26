No Filter: These Photos of Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe Are Art, Cinema, My Religion

By

Feature image photos of Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe by David M. Benett / Contributor via Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I gather the best celesbian IG content for your viewing pleasure! Let’s go the hell off, shall we?

It is actually hard to express how much I love these photos??? Do you know how few people Grace Jones likes????? This is art, this is cinema, this is my religion!

S3 of Gen Q is wrapped, it is coming for us!

The way even CONTEMPLATING playing this game filled me with fear???

I do….want this for my life? Look, I’m a Taurus of course I do!

King Princess remains undefeated at the tour photo dump!

I feel like if you are literally Megan Fox you cannot have pick me energy? But then again, I have known many a staggeringly hot pick me, I suppose it comes for everyone in the end.

I loveeee when the gays support the gays!

Literally everything about this look is perfect — Keke looks amazing!!! Also, I cannot urge you enough to click this here link and see what can only be described as the greatest image of Miss Tina and Mr. Richard ever taken??

VERY into this leather trench moment, and no they are not dating for real I checked!

One thing Emma is gonna do is be high fashion!

Happy Belated birthday Ashlyn! I apologize for the lateness, but having a Wednesday birthday is troubling timing for this column!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 187 articles for us.

