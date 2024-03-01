March 2024: What’s New and Gay on Netflix, Peacock, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and Paramount+

Well, the wee month of February has ended and here we are in March, wondering what to watch this upcoming month on various streaming networks, such as Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount+ Showtime that has lesbian, bisexual, queer or trans characters in it! Have I got news for you: there are some things to watch this March! Much more than there were in February.

What’s New and Gay on Netflix in March 2024

Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda (2024) – March 5

This comedy show really is delivering a lineup of local favorites, including former Autostraddle columnist / A-Camp superstar comic DeAnne Smith. Other comics gathered by Gadsby in her effort to “be part of the conversation” that she awnts to change at Netflix include Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha and Mx Dahlia Belle.

Girls5Eva (Season 3) – March 14

After two very fun seasons on Peacock, Girls5Eva was cancelled and then reborn at Netflix with a six-episode season starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell (who plays divorced lesbian dentist GLoria) as a former 90s one-hit-wonder girl group reviving their career in the modern day. In this season they’re heading out on a comeback tour with just a van and their drive to succeed.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) – March 20

“Queer Horror-Meets-Comedy-of-Errors” A24 cinema Bodies Bodies Bodies is a lot of bloody fun. Sophie (Amandla Stenberg)’s taking her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) to a remote vacation house for a “hurricane party” that’s full of chaos and humor. Bodies Bodies Bodies also stars Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold.

Vikings (Seasons 1-5) – March 20

Inspired by the sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok, a legendary Norse hero and notorious scourge of Anglo-Saxon England and West Francia, Set in the late 8th century AD, the series explores the Viking culture, raids, exploration, and conquests, starting with a focus on Ragnar and then trickling down to address his sons and their adventures in England, the Mediterranean, North America and elsewhere. This includes Lagertha, who falls for a shield maiden named Astrid.

HBO Max Streaming March 2024

The Girls on the Bus (Season One Premiere) – March 14, 2024

Inspired by Amy Chozick’s 2018 memoir Chasing Hillary, this political drama follows a group of female reporters on the campaign trail stars Melissa Benoist as “a journalist who romanticizes the original ‘Boys on the Bus’ and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.” Also on the bust are Carla Cugino, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore. Benham plays queer reporter Lola Rahii, who’s kissing non-binary actor Terry Hu (Never Have I Ever) in an elevator in the trailer!

Hulu’s March 2024 Queer Shows and Films

Poor Things (2023) – March 7

This film is an “incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.” There are queer elements to this very weird film about sexual adventures.

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere (Fox) – March 7

Victoria Sands is a bisexual Animal Control officer from New Zealand in this show about a group of animal control workers in Seattle who see their lives complicated by humans more than animals.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Two Premiere (Fox) – March 7

Trans actor and comic Petey Gibson (Broad City, Grace & Franke) plays C, the supervisor of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit’s forensic imaging unit. Instinct Magazine describes C as “part forensic anthropologist and part art student, C is a sweet, timid soul, who is more comfortable among the dead than the living.”

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere – March 14

Judging from this trailer I think the love-able crew of rascals at the 118 are going to be on the Titanic when it sinks.

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere – March 14

Sources have told the Hollywood Reporter that Jessica Capshaw will reprise her role as Arizona for one (1) episode, and Natalie Morales will appear ass Monica Beltran, who seems to perhaps be the love interest for Natalie Morales. Ellen Pompeo is only set to appear in four episodes.

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere – March 14

When Season 7 re-launched, “the team is called to a hostage situation, Natasha fights for her career, and Maya and Carina make a choice.” I wonder if they are choosing if they should get fancy pizza or just order Dominos, and I do think there is a case to be made on both sides.

Life Partners (2014) – March 15

It’s the story of “two codependent best friends — one straight girl, one lesbian — and the man who comes between them.” It’s actually pretty cute! Sasha (Leighton Meester) is in an intense co-dependent best friendship with Paige (Gillian Jacobs), but then Paige meets a boy and it changes everything!

Prime Video’s March 2024 Events

Frida (2023) – March 14

This “intimately raw and magical journey” through the “life, mind, and heart” of iconic bisexual artist Frida Kahlo is told through her own words, via diaries, letters, essays and interviews, visualized through animation inspired by her artwork. “Gutierrez doesn’t shy away from her queerness — with sexuality or gender —” wrote Drew of the documentary, “nor does she reduce her communism to a brief mention. A lot of time is also spent on the accident that caused her to live with chronic pain. It’s not framed as inspirational or depressing — it just is. Every aspect of Kahlo’s life and worldview and art was shaped by being a queer disabled communist.”

National Women’s Soccer League Friday Nights Premiere – March 15

Prime Video is the new home of the National Women’s Soccer League, airing 27 total matches across the 2024 season — 27 total matches throughout the course of the 2024 season, including 25 regular-season games, one quarterfinal playoff game in November, and the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (2024) – March 26

Beloved lesbian comic Tig Notaro will be “crafting comedy out of hallucinatory text messages, a botched meeting with a Hollywood heavyweight, and a late-night encounter with a mustachioed fireman who has her questioning everything.”

Peacock’s LGBTQ+ March 2024

Booksmart (2019) – March 1

It’s their last week of classes and Amy and Molly realized that their classmates, who did not work quite so hard as they did, also got into good colleges — and decide to make up for lost time with one wild night! This includes Amy going after Ryan, the girl she has a big fat lesbian crush on. We all enjoyed this film quite a bit around here!

Apples Never Fall: Limited Series – March 14

Based on a Liane Moriarty novel, Apples Never Fall is the story of wealthy West Palm Beach family the Delaneys, headed up by tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Benning). Joy and Stan sell their tennis academy and are looking down the gaping maw of retirement when Joy suddenly vanishes, thus leading her four adult children (played by Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles) to investigate their parents’ allegedly perfect marriage and uncover their family’s darkest secrets. Brooke (Essie Randles) is a queer physical therapist engaged to Gina (Paula Andrea Placido).

Stormy (2024) – March 18

This documentary gets up close and personal with Stormy Daniels, the bisexual performer “navigates being a mother, an artist, and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier.”

Paramount+ Showtime’s Queer March 2024 Content

The Amazing Race: Season 36 Premiere – March 13 (CBS)

Bless us that finally The Amazing Race has begun adding lesbian couples to the mix. Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main will be competing as girlfriends in the new season of The American Race.

Carol (2015) – March 15

Cate Blanchett is Carol with a terrible ex-husband and lots of fur coats, Rooney Mara is Therese who wants to be a photographer and works in a department store and she wears a little hat. They have a glove lunch and also there is Waterloo.

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (2023) – March 30

This documentary is a follow-up to The Aggressives, a legendary exploration of Black queer and trans masculinity. “Kisha, Trevon, Octavio and Chin are all more than just their gender expressions or their sexualities,” Devin-Norelle wrote. “Having witnessed their plights as teenagers, now we bear witness to their more mature versions as they navigate aging, healthcare (or lack thereof), parenthood, incarceration, and of course, gender challenges that are not just relatable to us, but that are parallel to various lives across the country.