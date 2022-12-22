Exactly 47 Thoughts On “Looking For Her,” Where Christmas Lesbians Somehow Meet Using The Newspaper in 2022

Hello, it’s me again, Shelli, here to regale you with my thoughts on yet another Christmas movie this year that has Le$beans in it, cos’ this year there is more than one! Now, am I excited that we as queer babes all don’t have to break a streaming service because there is only one holiday movie in which we are included? Yes. Am I also confusion as to why so many of them are high key not so great? YES EYE AMETH. But I digress!!! and I am going to watch as many as I can when I find out about them.

So, my partner and I actually watched Looking For Her a few days ago and we both had thoughts. Then I ran to Slack to let everyone know there was another Christmas movie with some dykin’, and now I’m going to watch it again and share thoughts with you!

In Looking For Her we meet Taylor, an editor with a deep love for dark eyeshadow who recently split with her girlfriend Jess, and Olive, who is a broke yet hustlin’ actress looking for work. Taylor seems to be a bit estranged from her family, but they reached out to reconnect and also to invite her and Jess home for the holidays so they can be like “We’re liberal and miss you and we’re with that gay shit now!”. BAD TIMING PAPA BEAR! Taylor is seemingly down for the reconnect, so she looks to hire someone for the role of “Jess” to bring home for the holidays and then HOMOSEXUAL HIJINX ENSUE!

Hey also guess what? Olive is played by Alexandra Swarens who is also the writer and director of not just this movie, but a buncha others that have queer women as a focus!

Okay, grab your pop chips and hot apple cider, and let’s get to it, shall we?

Exactly 47 Thoughts I Had While Watching Looking For Her

I don’t run because I have no interest in being kidnapped. I LOVE this little skirty skirt! BLUSH MAMA! More queers! I am making an assumption based on the haircut and the t-shirt I. Want. This. Car. Why is it that in all the movies all the shitty cars are actually the coolest? LOL WHAT WAS THAT?!?!? Why are there so many extra pauses in dialogue? THE THEATRE!! I love that folks think that pitch meetings still go like this. LESBIAN SANTA!!! A LANDLINE? WITH VOICEMAIL? The matching pajama set is giving 2022 but the method of communication is giving 1999. NO. ABSOLUTELY NOT TO THIS VOICE MESSAGE. LESBIAN OVERALLS!! This apartment is cute as shit, I like the little grass stairs. Stop listening to this voicemail?!?! She looks like the bully in BRINK! which I still stand by being a lesbian film. TOXXXXXXXIIIIIIICCCCCCCCCCC. I was correct about the roommate, two points to me and an extra 3 points cos’ I too have poured water like that after a night of drinking. Is that Google sheets? This dog needs a new home. Wire Transfer Girl is my favorite character in the film. Nope, Leopard Jacket is my favorite character now. “I LIKE TO ENTER WITH A SECRET” HELLLLLPPPPPPPPPP Ain’t no way in the fucking world I’m going behind the counter to help after I’ve just been fired! THESE EARRINGS ARE HURTING MY SOUL. Okay, this is cute—dangerous—but cute. Gay hands. WHY IS EVERYONE STILL WEARING THEIR OUTSIDE CLOTHES AND SHOES IN THE HOUSE AND ALSO PUTTING SUITCASES ON THE BED? IS THIS A WHITE PEOPLE THING? Okay okay I enjoy this cute little top/bottom banter! This was cute, like that was cute as shit! Mom is adorable and I think high. This tree is not cute lol I’m sorry. Just two lesbians sitting my the fire in cozy pj’s getting into some trauma even though they have known each other for 52 hours and 13 minutes. SLEEP IN THE BED TOGETHER AND KISS! This lesbian stance whilst leaning against this dresser and tilting her head like she has a crick in her neck is…..kinda hot. DON’T CUT THE SCENE, LET US WATCH! OOP NAKED IN THE CHILDHOOD BED—THEY WAS LESBIANING TOGETHER LAST NIGHT. Okay, I get leaving but also she needs to pay rent so I don’t understand why she couldn’t take the money and then they still date. Did she buy the gift using some of the money? Cos’ if so that means she kinda bought herself the first gift she ever gave her lololololololol She loves a turtleneck and a bold lip and guess what? SHE SHOULD. I know for a fact Alexa does not work that well. Why is she dressed like she’s auditioning for Newsies? BOLD LIP NUMBER 74! lol they live in apartment 304 which we all know if you put into a calculator spells….. Kai is high as shit and looks like a happy elf. I would enjoy this rust-orange top Olive is wearing. MOVE. THAT. BUS. (Anyone?) Okay….that’s a cute ending though.

That’s all folks! Another lesbian holiday movie to add to the queue, let me know what you thought, and would you hire someone to play your girlfriend for the holidays?

Happy Watching!!!