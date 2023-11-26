Quiz: Write a Gay Romcom, I’ll Tell You Which Iconic Christmas Movie Is Your Destiny

By

I think of Christmas movies as primarily coming in two genres. There are the cheesy, predictable, often low-budget but almost always oddly satisfying Christmas romcoms that used to run on cable and now run on streaming. Your Hallmark movies, your Trello originals.

Then on the other side of things, you have your classic Christmas films. Back when Hollywood spent money and stars were stars (yes, one of the options in this quiz is Happiest Season and yes Happiest Season only came out three years ago… but look me in the eye and tell me it’s not already a classic? You cannot.)

Don’t get me wrong, I love both genres! But what happens if we combine these two things, what if we write the cheesy made-for-cable romcom of our dreams, and an iconic Christmas movie pops out instead. There’s only one way to find out! Fill out these writing prompts and I’ll tell you which iconic Christmas movie you’re destined to watch this year (preferably with some vegan hot cocoa and a cozy couch blanket, but don’t let me micromanage your joy!).

Write a Gay Romcom, I’ll Tell You Which Iconic Christmas Movie Is Your Destiny!

First things first, where does our romantic tale take place?(Required)
Describe your protagonist:(Required)
Now, pick a love interest:(Required)
What’s their meet-cute?(Required)
Second act! Peak romance is all around us! What Christmas activity is their first date?(Required)
What famous Christmas pop song plays over their cutesy falling in love montage?(Required)
Oh no!!!! It’s time for the classic third act conflict! What happens?(Required)
And what life lesson does your protagonist learn after the couple breaks up?(Required)
And what big romantic gesture brings your couple back together in the grand finale?(Required)
And finally, we have to name your masterpiece! Pick a cheesy Christmas movie title for your little romp?(Required)
Which iconic Chrstmas movie do YOU think is your destiny to watch this winter? This won’t affect results, but can help break a tie.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.

Carmen has written 651 articles for us.

5 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!