Quiz: Write a Gay Romcom, I’ll Tell You Which Iconic Christmas Movie Is Your Destiny

I think of Christmas movies as primarily coming in two genres. There are the cheesy, predictable, often low-budget but almost always oddly satisfying Christmas romcoms that used to run on cable and now run on streaming. Your Hallmark movies, your Trello originals.
Then on the other side of things, you have your classic Christmas films. Back when Hollywood spent money and stars were stars (yes, one of the options in this quiz is Happiest Season and yes Happiest Season only came out three years ago… but look me in the eye and tell me it’s not already a classic? You cannot.)
Don’t get me wrong, I love both genres! But what happens if we combine these two things, what if we write the cheesy made-for-cable romcom of our dreams, and an iconic Christmas movie pops out instead. There’s only one way to find out! Fill out these writing prompts and I’ll tell you which iconic Christmas movie you’re destined to watch this year (preferably with some vegan hot cocoa and a cozy couch blanket, but don’t let me micromanage your joy!).
Lmao I got the family stone, which is ironic, because I can’t overstate how much I hate that movie. 😂
I got “Last Holiday” which is scary ironic because I just watched it for the first time last night! It is so delightful that I’m bummed I hadn’t seen it before, and agree 100% that it’s lesbian culture.
I keep getting sent back to a blank version of the quiz when I press submit
Same!
Same. But I am choosing to believe this means we aren’t meant to get a Christmas movie and instead get a sort of meta Groundhog’s Day, but queer? Groundhog’s Gay? Yeah, our film is Groundhog’s Gay.