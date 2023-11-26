19 Disabled LGBT Fashion Icons Defying Stereotypes

I was scrolling TikTok shortly before Halloween when one of the folks I follow, Paul Dancer (@practicallyperfectpaul), who is queer and chronically ill, walked confidently across my screen wearing a themed Halloween outfit with a color coordinated cane. I loved everything about it. There are endless stereotypes about disabled people: we are supposed to be sad, hidden, sympathetic, villainous monsters, or inspirational heroes. We are not supposed to be confident, stylish, happy, queer (because we are not supposed to be sexual), or out in the world having fun.

I wanted to share with you a vision for a more inclusive world. One where it’s common to see a person confidently navigating the world with a cane that complements their outfit, turning heads not out of sympathy but admiration for their self-expression. Where disabled high femmes rock heels in their wheelchairs, proving that style and glamor know no bounds. Where neurodivergent people proudly don bright colors and patterns, challenging what fashion looks like and embracing their unique way of experiencing the world. And, on the opposite end of the spectrum, where I can and will continue to wear leggings and 90s style Barbie t-shirts because I am too tired to figure out anything else.

This curated collection of style icons isn’t just about showcasing LGBT people with disabilities; it’s about challenging preconceived notions and stereotypes. It’s about celebrating those who blend their queer and disabled identities with unapologetic authenticity. It’s about offering a space where readers can see themselves reflected in these stories, or learn more about disabilities through an empowered lens that differs from what mainstream media presents us. I hope you discover someone new who makes you feel understood or helps you learn something new.

Aaron Rose Philip (she/her)

Annie Segarra (she/they)

ASHA (she/bhen/bruh)

Drag Syndrome

Eddie Ndopu (they/them)

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard (she/her)

Julian Gavino (she/they)

Kay Ulanday Barrett (they/he)

Lilac Vylette Maldonado (she/they)

Pansy St. Battie

Paul Danver (he/him)

Power Not Pity Podcast by Bri M (ze/zir)

Robyn (they/them/xe/xem)

Ruby Allegra (they/them)

Shelby Lynch (she/her)

Samantha Golden (she/they)

Sami Schalk (she/her)

Stevie Boebi (she/her)

@stevieboebi Get ready with me 💜🌞🌊☁️ If it’s all things that your friends have given you is it still considered secondhand September? I’ve had so many hand-me-downs from my super fashionable friends lately I accidentally made a whole outfit out of them! (Aside from the sunglasses and socks) ♻️ Even my custom orthotic insoles were lovingly gifted by my NHS podiatrist 🇬🇧😂 I hate buying things new if I can get them secondhand (my wife makes me buy new mattresses tho 🙄) but it’s also so fun getting clothes from your friends when they’re done with them. #secondhandseptember #secondhandfashion #slowfashion #sustainablefashion #dopaminedressing #joyfuldressing #ootd #grwm ♬ Feather – Sped Up – Sabrina Carpenter

Zoë Arnold (they/them)