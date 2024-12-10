Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s Favorite Things: What To Buy Someone Who Is a Triple Threat (Can Cook, Write, and Play Tennis)

Do you have someone in your life who loves to cook and to play tennis and read books? Well, this extremely niche gift guide is for you!

Burlap & Barrel Spices ($56 for a six-spice set)

My spice drawer is a sacred space, and my absolute favorite brand is Burlap & Barrel. They’re single-origin spices, and they have so many that I’m constantly coveting their latest releases. I should probably look into their subscription program. If you love to cook or just love flavor, these are the spices to get.

I don’t need overly fancy kitchen gadgets. A standard immersion blender is one of my favorite go-to tools when cooking. I make a lot of soups!

We have a million ways to make coffee in our home, but I’ve already written about our programmable coffeemaker, and while our Breville is probably my favorite, it’s a little on the expensive end for gift giving.

Everyone who works from home should have a monitor imo.

I bought this for hurricane season so my wife and I can still watch movies even when the power’s out. If you know someone who lives somewhere where the power can go out for long periods of time, you should get them one of these!!

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson ($16)

Obviously, there are a million books I’d like to put on this list but I’m trying to limit myself so it isn’t all just books!

Helen House by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya ($15)

But also fuck it, I’m putting my own book on here lol. But also my book is the perfect size for a stocking stuffer!!

I love my entire record collection, which is a combination of my parents’ collection, my grandparents’ collection, and things I’ve bought myself through the years. This ONJ album was part of my parents’ collection and is the first vinyl I can ever remember listening to.

This is the racquet I currently play with. It’s on the heavier side (10.4 oz), which is my preference. My REAL favorite racquet though is my high school one, but it’s no longer made. You can buy it on eBay.

I call these my “brat” bands, and they’re definitely lucky!

I was recently introduced to the joys of a pair of everyday gray sweatpants. Okay, I don’t wear them EVERY DAY, but I wish I could. I’m in these for most of my work meetings. But they also double as great sweatpants for tennis warmups.

Gatorade Zero ($8 for 8 pack)

With Gatorlyte on Drew’s list and Gatorade Zero on mine, you might be wondering if Autostraddle made some sort of deal with Gatorade, but I assure you we did not! We just love our electrolytes, baby!

Ghost Energy – WARHEADS Sour Watermelon Flavor ($30 for 12 pack)

While we’re on the topic of beverages, I’m also very hooked on these exact energy drinks. I’ll buy whatever is on sale usually, but these are my favorite, and when Ghost is BOGO at Publix, I stock tf UP.

This was a birthday gift from my wife’s best friend, and it goes with me everywhere!