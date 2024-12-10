Gift Guide To Support Palestinian and Lebanese Artists and Brands This Holiday Season

Another holiday season is here — which is confusing because I’m still processing 2023. Alas, time has passed and what better way to partake in the forced push toward capitalism than to put your money behind some Palestinian and Lebanese brands and artisans who are working hard to preserve their culture, protect their people, and honor their legacy? Whether you’re looking for specialty food items, handmade pottery and home goods, or gifts for your younger, cooler cousins, there’s a little something for everyone below. There’s no better way to stick it to the proverbial man than to spend your money morally.

Home Goods

For those who want to fill their home with beautiful, handmade items, we’ve got some good options that range in price! One of my favorite artists to buy from is Pam Totah, who effortlessly blends her Palestinian heritage into each of her unique pottery pieces. Perhaps you’re searching for that perfect serving bowl, Zeit & Zatar stacker, or a unique planter — everything Pam crafts is worth gifting. If you’re looking for other tatreez-inspired gifts, Turabi Ceramics, Hilweh Market, or Aswaq offer a variety of items for the home that play with color and texture. Hilweh ethically sources handblown glass from Hebron in Palestine from small family-owned businesses that have been specializing in their craft since the 12th century. It’s dreamy, it’s unique, and it tells an important story. Aswaq’s ornate, wooden mosaic backgammon sets are almost too pretty to play with but make for the perfect gifts regardless. For everything from stationary and leather goods to olive-wood bowls and serving utensils, look no further than the Palestinian Home and Lifestyle shop El Bustan. Lastly, I would be remiss not to highlight the stunning watercolor paintings by my friend, Stephanie Tager, which beautifully capture life in Lebanon. You can order her unique prints here, or for a truly memorable gift, consider commissioning a custom piece for a loved one!

Cookbooks and Coffee Table Books

Who doesn’t love books? More importantly, who doesn’t love a beautifully designed book that reflects your high-brow taste and cultural affinities? Reem Kassis’ The Palestinian Table isn’t just a gorgeous addition to any room — it’s also packed with some of my all-time favorite Palestinian recipes. It’s a gift that brings both aesthetic appeal and culinary delight.

Similarly, Fadi Kattan’s Bethlehem offers so much more than recipes. It’s a love letter to one of the world’s most storied cities, celebrating local Palestinian farmers and artisans while weaving in culinary experimentation and personal narratives. It’s perfect for anyone who appreciates food as a gateway to culture and history.

For something non-food-related, last year my cousin gifted me An Archive of Love from the Middle East Archive’s publishing platform. This book is a gem, dedicated to rediscovering and celebrating the visual narratives of the Middle East. It highlights the beauty of everyday moments often overlooked in the West’s narrow, geopolitical lens. It’s a meaningful and visually stunning gift for anyone who loves exploring untold stories.

Food and Beverages

Ultimately, some of the best gifts are the ones you can eat, and the Levant offers some of the finest flavors to savor. First and foremost, every kitchen needs a proper, tangy za’atar spice blend (and no, the one from Trader Joe’s doesn’t count — you’re missing the point entirely). Z&Z Za’atar is one of my favorites — it’s got that perfect zing of zest, the ideal balance of sesame seeds to thyme, and it’s always fresh. Whether you’re sprinkling it on salads, jazzing up your avocado toast, or seasoning your meats, Z&Z delivers every time. Or, do what we Arabs do: Dip warm, crusty bread first into olive oil, then into a bowl of za’atar. It’s a ritual that beats butter, trust me. To complete the gift, you’ll need some exceptional Palestinian olive oil. Canaan’s olive oil is my go-to for those fancy, finishing drizzles. Beyond its rich, peppery flavor, I love that Canaan safeguards and uplifts the ancient art of olive oil production in Palestine. They partner with over 1,000 Palestinian farmers, preserving a tradition that has been in their families for generations. This oil isn’t just a pantry staple; it’s a story of resilience, history, and care. For a playful, vibrant twist, Ya Albi Olive Oil makes a fantastic gift. Female-founded and family-run, this brand launched just this year and has already won hearts with its fun branding and deliciously bold oil. Supporting Ya Albi means supporting women entrepreneurs and Palestinian heritage — what better way to spread some holiday cheer?

Of course, what is a holiday season without alcohol? For those who love trying wines across the Middle East, look no further than Terra Sancta Wines, a company committed to honoring Indigenous wine practices in the Levant and bringing them to the United States. If you’re a fan of the traditional Levantine distilled spirit Arak, known for its distinct anise flavor, there are two standout options to consider. Golden Arak Ramallah is a classic choice that captures the essence of the region, while Arak Muaddi is a top-tier, award-winning spirit handcrafted in small batches. Whether you’re gifting a casual drinker or a serious connoisseur, Arak brings a taste of the Levant to the table.

Lifestyle

There’s so much to love in this category — it’s hard to choose! For affordable, gift-worthy jewelry, look no further than Nominal, known for their unique name and map necklaces. Plus, they offer a lifetime warranty on all their pieces, making them as durable as they are beautiful.

SkatePal is a standout for its collaborations with artists worldwide, creating clothing, books, and prints that directly support the growing skateboarding community in Palestine. Their designs are meaningful and stylish, making them an easy choice for anyone who values art with a purpose.

For sporty style, One Pulse Collective offers trendy tracksuits while donating 10% of their sales across the SWANA region — fashion with a cause. Soccer fans (and even non-sporty types) will love PaliRoots’ vintage Palestine soccer jerseys, which are effortlessly cool and perfect for game day or any day. On a playful note, Watan’s “Catfiyyeh” T-shirts are another quirky favorite.

And finally, what’s the holiday season without a nod to Edward Said? OffBeatCitrus creates T-shirts and crewnecks that celebrate one of Palestine’s most influential thinkers, perfect for the bookish and bold on your gift list.