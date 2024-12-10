What To Buy the Chappell Roan Fan You Love for the Holidays

Chappell Roan gifts are bound to be all the rage this year, so get your orders in like they’re hot to go! Of course, if you want to support Chappell’s artistry directly, be sure to check out her official merch. And below, find everything from stocking stuffers to special editions of her album to wearables and Chappell-inspired home goods that’ll have any space looking like the Pink Pony Club.

Stocking Stuffers

Gays sure do love our stickers and buttons, and there are lots of Chappell-themed ones on Etsy. The selection of Chappell-inspired ornaments for your tree is also huge!

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Listen, a lot of Chappell fans are likely going to already have the album on vinyl, but there are some fun special release versions of the album they might want to add to their collection.

Drinkware

It really feels like there should be more/cuter Red Wine Supernova wine glass designs out there, but alas, I couldn’t find one I loved!

Chappell Looks

No I NEED someone to buy this set of bolo ties because it’s so cute!!! I tried to avoid items that feel too much like rip-offs of official merch. Please buy the actual Midwest Princess hat! The knockoffs won’t be as good quality-wise, I assure you. If you want to go a little more abstract with your Chappell-inspired gift giving, you can always refer back to our guide for what to wear to her shows and gift something off of it! There are some really good hats, bags, and jewelry pieces on that guide, too.

Gifts for Turning a Home Into the Pink Pony Club

Listen, if you know a Chappell fan who also plays DnD, then I can’t imagine a better gift than this Pink Pony Club-themed dice tray! Pair it with some Chappellish dice!