Queer 2024 Golden Globe Nominees Include Cynthia Erivo, Angelina Jolie, Karla Sofía Gascón and Ayo Edebiri

Wicked, Hacks, and Baby Reindeer Amongst Queer Golden Globe Noms, Karla Sofía Gascón Becomes First Out Trans Actress Nominated For Lead Actress in a Film

The Golden Globes nominations have dropped, which means it’s time for me to try to parse out which nuggets are the gayest to share with y’all. I’ve done my best here, but please let me know of any queer women and/or trans actors, writers, ordirectors involved with any of the Golden Globe nominees that I missed!

In the movie realm, Emilia Pérez, about a trans cartel leader, came away with a whole bucketful of nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Original Score, Best Original Song (x2!). Trans queer actress Karla Sofía Gascón was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy, making her the first out transgender woman to be nominated for Lead Actress in a film category. The film also earned acting nominations for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, as well as Jacques Audiard for Best Director (Motion Picture) and Best Screenplay (Motion Picture). .

Wicked also flew away with a ton of noms, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and queer actor Cynthia Erivo for Best Female Actor, as well as Ariana Grande for Best Supporting Female Actor.

Nickel Boys and Moana 2 were nominated for Best Motion Picture in their categories and feature queer actors Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Auli’i Cravalho respectively.

The Wild Robot, which features queer actor Stephanie Hsu, is nominated for Best Motion Picture (Animated), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Twisters, which features a few queer actors including Sasha Lane and Katy O’Brien, is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Other queer women nominated for film awards include Angelina Jolie for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama in Maria and Miley Cyrus for Best Original Song for Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl.

For TV, the Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category was crammed full of shows with Queer representation and/or queer actors and writers: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, and Only Murders in the Building. Best Television Limited Series featured Baby Reindeer and True Detective: Night Country.

Non-binary actor Emma D’arcy was nominated for House of the Dragon (and unfortunately the awards show still doesn’t have a gender neutral option, so they submitted in the “female actor” category.)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a comedy features queer actors and/or characters, too, with queer actor Ayo Edebiri getting nominated for The Bear. Queer characters included Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building and Kathryn Hahn for Agatha All Along. (And, depending on your opinions on Deborah Vance’s sexuality, Jean Smart for Hacks.)

More queer actors can be found in the Best Performance in a Limited Series category, with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country, Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer, and Hannah Einbinder for Hacks. Sofia Vergara was nominated for playing bisexual queenpin Grisleda in Griselda.

When it comes to the male actors — gay actor Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Sing Sing. Over in the television categories, nominations went to Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer, Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Andrew Scott for Ripley.

Whew, that was a long list, and that’s a great problem to have. Love to see so many queer actors getting their flowers, and queer pieces of media being recognized.

Other queer news for you:

+ Though of course, there were some queer projects people think were snubbed by the Golden Globes nominations

+ Hayley Kiyoko’s ‘Girls Like Girls’ music video is going to be turned into a feature film

+ Emma Dumont from Oppenheimer (and The Gifted if you’re a nerd like me) came out as transcmasculine and non-binary and using they/them pronouns (using the name Nick privately but still professionally going by Emma)

+ Liz Feldmen’s next TV venture, No Good Deed, featuring Abbi Jacobson and Poppy Lui as a queer couple, drops on the 12th

+ Yellowjackets dropped a Season 3 trailer and I am both SO READY and also NOT READY

+ Ilana Glazer has a stand-up special coming out this month

+ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCaCKkEK2tY

+ The Eras Tour is officially over, my condolences to Gaylors everywhere

+ Fortune Feimster told a hilarious story about trying to introduce her wife to Madonna

+ Lady Gaga breaks down the chaos of her single, Disease, off her new album

+ Last but not least, I leave you with some holiday queer – I mean cheer – from Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter