Romance Is ALIVE! ‘Yellowjackets’ Returns for Season 3 on Valentine’s Day 2025

Yellowjacketsseason three officially has a premiere date: February 14, 2025. That’s right! Valentine’s Day! The most romantic day of the year will be the official return of the most romantic show on television (“just” “kidding”)! Season three, which was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, will first debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on February 14, 2025 with the first two episodes (!!). Then, on February 16, both episodes will air on Showtime.

I am choosing to believe this premiere date was selected for me personally, as my dating anniversary with my wife is February 14. Three years ago in early November, my wife and I stayed up until 4 a.m. watching theYellowjackets press screeners I’d been sent because we literally could not stop, compelled by the Antler Queen herself perhaps to gobble the show up like Shauna snacking on her dead best friend’s ear. So, yes,Yellowjacketsis an important part of our relationship lore, the first time we’d ever become obsessed with a television show in tandem with each other. All of which is to say: I couldn’t think of a more perfect premiere date for season three. Without knowing we were both doing the same bit, we both sent each other the news of the premiere date with “happy anniversary”:

now THAT’S what I call romance

The premiere date was announced by a teaser that doesn’t provide a lot of concrete details, so we’ll have to keep waiting for a real trailer, but this is a show where I’m content to know very little heading in! Season three is set to have 10 episodes and picks up soon after the events of season two.

Here’s everything we know about Yellowjackets season three so far!

Who Is in the Cast for Yellowjackets Season 3?

We can expect to see most of the major players in season three: Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Kevin Alves, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, and Lauren Ambrose. Juliette Lewis presumably won’t be back as Nat, since she, you know, died in the (divisive) season two finale. That said, I did notice her name included in the cast credits under the season three teaser, but for all I know, that caption could have just been copy and pasted over from past videos (or written by AI just like a lot of these Everything We Know posts are at other outlets 🙃) so I’m choosing not to read too much into it! Ghost Nat moments would be cool though! I’m always pro ghost.

Joel McHale is set to join the cast, along with Hilary Swank, though there aren’t any details about the characters either will be playing. Swank will undoubtedly be a major player though, as Deadline reports there could be an “option for her to become a series regular should the hit series get a fourth season.” Intrigued!

Wait, Wasn’t There Something About a Bonus Episode?

Great question! There sure was! Co-creator Ashley Lyle tweeted back in summer 2023 to confirm the existence of a bonus episode (season two was only nine episodes long) to bridge the gap between seasons two and three, teasing it would come out closer to season three’s premiere. Hopefully that’s still coming? Would make a great Christmas gift, hint hint @ Showtime!!!!

Emily St. James has been added to the writer’s room for season three!

has been added to the writer’s room for season three! The best and gayest recaps of the series in my completely definitely unbiased opinion will also return!

Keep checking back for more updates as February nears!

We’re counting down the days until Yellowjackets season three comes out on February 14, 2025, and in the meantime, you can revisit or catch up on all of Autostraddle’s episodic recaps from seasons one and two! Let me know in the comments what some of your predictions for season three are!