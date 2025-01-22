Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is where I gather the best and brightest content from celesbian Instagram and throw it into this here column for your reading pleasure!

Well shit Laurie me too! This is, as they say, the dream!

Tommy with the SERVE and energy we need to be bringing to daily life.

I was thinking thoughts…and then….I stopped for some reason. That body, prob??

Super strange that no one has invited me to host a cookout at the Ritz Carlton Cayman Islands? Can someone get on that, please?

I would never ski (Natasha Richardson) but I am into how chic everything surrounding the actual act of skiing is?

I will watch this every day of my life until I die!!! Keke is simply the funniest woman alive! Her timing! The pause! The face! The finger! KEKE FOREVER AND EVER AMEN!

Thrilled that High Potential is coming back for season two because it means MORE Javicia on my tv for ME!

Go off climate queen! Love to see the celebs putting their voices toward this deeply pressing issue!

I know Niecy is asking for grace and kindness here but I am…not so much listening, if you catch my drift? I am no better than a man.

SIGH. I feel I have been QUITE real w/r/t celebrities having podcasts!!! We are full up! We need no more! Alas, I will have to storm the I Heart Radio offices!