No Filter: Keke Palmer Is Simply the Funniest Woman Alive

feature image photo via One of Them Days Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is where I gather the best and brightest content from celesbian Instagram and throw it into this here column for your reading pleasure!

Well shit Laurie me too! This is, as they say, the dream!

Tommy with the SERVE and energy we need to be bringing to daily life.

I was thinking thoughts…and then….I stopped for some reason. That body, prob??

Super strange that no one has invited me to host a cookout at the Ritz Carlton Cayman Islands? Can someone get on that, please?

I would never ski (Natasha Richardson) but I am into how chic everything surrounding the actual act of skiing is?

I will watch this every day of my life until I die!!! Keke is simply the funniest woman alive! Her timing! The pause! The face! The finger! KEKE FOREVER AND EVER AMEN!

Thrilled that High Potential is coming back for season two because it means MORE Javicia on my tv for ME!

Go off climate queen! Love to see the celebs putting their voices toward this deeply pressing issue!

I know Niecy is asking for grace and kindness here but I am…not so much listening, if you catch my drift? I am no better than a man.

SIGH. I feel I have been QUITE real w/r/t celebrities having podcasts!!! We are full up! We need no more! Alas, I will have to storm the I Heart Radio offices!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 317 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!