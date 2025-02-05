Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I grab all of the best content from celesbian Instagram and throw it here for your enjoyment — yes, I am a Saint, and no, I never stop giving. Let’s go!

The only person I want to see interviewing today’s best music artists is absolutely a realtor slash reality star from LA! I truly love Chrishell so much, but like, when you put it that way, it does make the head tilt, doesn’t it?

To me? This rocks! It’s like Billy Flynn meets Ursusla? Hold on, I might be onto something, style wise!

Sometimes when I look at Victoria I just laugh cause like…okay! Leave some fine for the rest of us???

Look, I can’t get over Doechii’s performance either but didn’t your boo perform too???

Oh would you look at that, she did!

Back to Doechii, I love this video and I love her!

A sighting of Queen Latifah and that gorgeous caramel silk press makes the Grammy’s worth it every time!

The way I instantly clocked this as a Leuchtturm1917 and had to watch everyone making their little Moleskin jokes on Twitter…please, leave it to the real notebook lovers!

St. Vincent gagged me with the wife ruveal, I’ll say that! Something about real g’s and moving in silence!

I am soooo sorry to say this, in fact I really hate that I am about to but: That cat is too human, I believe he knows too much, he won’t tell us because he believes humanity is damned. SCARY!

UMMMM did anyone?? Run??? Into??? Laurie??? At Henrietta Hudson??