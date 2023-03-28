Q:

About a year ago I made a pretty big mistake. I told one of my queer best friends that I have feelings for her. This is a problem for several reasons. 1. She is happily married. 2. I kind of framed it like I thought/knew she had feelings for me too. 3. The friend I confessed my feelings to is kind of the “leader” or “most popular” person in my queer friend group.

She shut me down immediately. She was honestly pretty pissed. She told me that we were not more than friends and that she’d never given me any hints that we were more than friends. She also told me she felt like what I’d done was disrespectful to her wife and to their relationship. Tho I didn’t mean for it to be that way. I guess I thought even if she didn’t reciprocate my feelings she would be flattered. I asked her if we could still be friends and she said she felt unsure about it because her relationship with her wife is the most important thing to her and she felt like if I didn’t respect that we didn’t really have much to build a friendship on. She also said she felt like I was gaslighting her because the way I confessed my feelings was by saying “We’re obviously more than friends.”

With distance, I can see that she is mostly right. I let my imagination and desire carry me away. She’s one of those people who can shine her light on you and make you feel like the most important person in the world. She does that for all her friends tho. It wasn’t just me. She was just being magnetic herself. I also can see that I wanted someone to be as devoted to me as she is to her wife.

Now I have lost her and I have mostly lost my queer friend group. I don’t know if she told them exactly what happened but they started leaving me out of things. They stopped responding to my requests to plan events or hang. For a while, they invited me to hang but she and her wife just wouldn’t come to those things. I guess maybe they decided they’d rather have her there than me. I don’t know.

Is there any way I can fix this? Should I apologize again to my friend? Should I apologize directly to her wife? Should I bring it up to my friend group in a text or something like that? With or without her? I know I made a mistake but it is a pretty common one in queer friend groups isn’t it? I feel like labeling it “gaslighting” is an aggressive way to describe what was a pretty normal misunderstanding on my part. And should I have lost my friends because of it too? I know they’ve made similar mistakes! I guess I feel both guilty and also a little bit angry. Their response feels punitive beyond my actions like the “punishment” is much worse than the “crime.” However, I also miss her and them a lot. I only have straight friends now and it’s not the same.

A:

Hiya Reader,

As always, I am going to break it down because that is how my mind works and I think it is also helpful when giving advice, and if you’re anything like me you’ll come back to read it over and over. Also, I am working under the assumption that the person you approached is monogamous ‘cos that is how it reads. I got a feeling we’re gonna have folks chatting about this one, so always be sure to listen to your heart and take my (and everyone else’s) advice with a lovely grain of flakey salt.

Ready? O-K!

If I found myself in this position, I would really stop to question myself and think about why I felt the need to do this. I know you may say you were just confessing feelings you needed to get out, or that you felt she also wanted you but, was it truly something that needed to be said? I am not saying that you shouldn’t ever express your feelings, but perhaps in certain situations, it’s worth it to have a quick talk with yourself about if expressing those feelings is worth it given what could happen as a result of doing so.

On Approaching People In Relationships…

This is not something that only you are doing, it happens a lot in our YNH inbox and I am again both wondering why and asking everyone to stop doing it. So many folks do this and 8/10 times when folks write in and start your letters off with the fact that you did this it does not work out well. Folks HAVE TO STOP DOING THIS. There are far too many people in the world that are single who would adore you, and there is no need to be approaching folks who are involved.

Now in your particular case, you confessed your feelings to someone who is part of what sounds like your chosen family. You knew the whole time that she was married (and monogamous it seems) and happy. So TO ME, this was wrong to do from the start.

Is this something you do often or was it a one-off thing with this particular person? If it’s the former I would def take a step back and try to figure out why, either with a friend, a therapist, or just with your own thoughts and a notebook. If it’s the latter, I would just take it as a lesson to not do it again in the future. The way you are feeling right now is a great lesson to remember — it’s not worth the hurt you caused yourself and others.

This sounds corny but put yourself in those shoes you wanna wear so much. If someone you considered a friend approached your wife with this would you want to immediately keep hanging out around them? Or would you need breathing room to figure out what your new comfort level would be, and perhaps to even see if you want to be around that person at all.

On How the Confession Went Down…

I love confidence. It’s great to have like, great. But you trying to pull this whole “I know you’re into me too” to her is wild. Would this have come off sexy if you were both single/non-monog? Yeah, it can be hot. But that was not the case.

This person, by your description, sounds like a ray of light. Folks dig her and she seems to be the type that has a sorta magnetic pull and that’s not a flaw. Just ‘cos she makes folks feel comfortable around her doesn’t mean that she’s tryna fuck on all of them. You’re pushing that onto her instead of just existing as a dope person in her orbit. You should maybe look at how you are framing your friendships. Speaking from experience, It can be MAD hurtful when you are being genuine about having JUST a friendship with someone, it goes super well, and then they cross the line and get unwanted/unasked for flirtations. It’s uncomfortable and not really dope.

On The Friendship Group…

I’m also curious about the framing of other things you describe in your letter. Like, is she the leader… or is she just the one in the group chat who is willing to set up the hangs? ‘Cos we all know if one person doesn’t do it then you’ll never see each other. Is she the most popular or is she just the one with the best house for kicking it? ‘Cos we all know hanging out at the house with the biggest living room makes more sense. I’m struggling to understand why her leadership or popularity would impact this situation, too. It seems like maybe you’re implying that your friends have sided with her because of her status in the group, but I have to be honest, from the limited information you’ve shared with us, that’s not my read.

You did something a tad selfish that made her uncomfortable. I don’t know if she told everyone but she certainly told her wife. They both have every reason to not come to group hangs if you are there.

You said they all kept inviting you for a while but then stopped, it’s probably because it was weird and also maybe ‘cos the energy she (and her wife) bring was missing. Those two things probably made it so they had to make a decision and it landed on you not being part of the group at the moment.

I don’t think they cut you off ‘cos they are falling in line behind her or anything. I think it’s valid if they aren’t currently hanging out with you, mainly because they tried to first. And in this situation, if the vibes are messed up when hanging out ‘cos of something you did, you oughta be the one who fixes it or ultimately leaves the group.

I also wouldn’t bring this situation up to your friends. ‘Cos like what if they actually don’t know, then you risk embarrassing her further and making the situation ever weirder/worse.

On This Being Common In Queer Girl Friend Groups…

You asked if this is a common mistake amongst queer girl friend groups. No, it is not. I do not think it’s just common amongst dykes for us to try and fuck friends in our group who are in happy monogamous relationships. Does it happen? Sure, but is it common for queer girls in friend groups to approach someone who is in a monogamous relationship and assume they want them too? Nah — I don’t think so.

I really wish lesbians would stop making it seem like so much disrespectful shit is okay with dykes by adding on sayings like “…but we’re lesbians and you know how we are” cos — WHO IS WE?!

This is not TV. This is real life.

STOP USING BEING A DYKE AS AN EXCUSE TO BE A TOXIC PERSON OR TO DO WEIRD TOXIC SHIT.

A lot of things folks keep saying is common are things that I think if people who were straight did them, you would say they were either an unkind person or they were doing an unkind thing. AND YOU WOULD BE CORRECT. Just because you are part of a marginalized group does not mean that you can’t do harm.

What can/should you do?

I know you’re angry but you might just have to take this L and learn the lesson.

I agree that gaslighting may not have been the correct term, but I don’t agree it was as simple as a misunderstanding. It could be small to you but that doesn’t mean it was to her and learning that can also be difficult.

You can be mad, you should be. You lost some homies, got embarrassed, got turned down, maybe lost your friends and a bit of dignity, and now are stuck hanging with straight people for the time being. Shit, I’d be mad too.

But I don’t think it’s fair to say the “punishment” doesn’t fit the crime.

You don’t get to decide that. You were the person in the wrong here. You’re minimizing her feelings and her response and you’re doing that because you’re mad and sad, but it’s unfair. Would it be wrong of her to like go on some doxxing spree, badmouth you to everyone, and all that kinda stuff, hell yeah but she didn’t do that. She simply told you you disrespected her (spoke her mind) and stopped hanging out with you (did what was comfortable for her in response to your hurtful action). Your close friend group — and her wife — found out about what happened (probably) and didn’t like it either so made the same decision.

This isn’t a punishment. This is a consequence of your action. You broke a boundary that, in my opinion, she did not need to tell you existed. You were friends, at the top of your letter you said you knew that she was happily married. I don’t believe that she needed to start your friendship by actively saying “Don’t approach me ‘cos I am in a relationship and happy!” — that’s a boundary that I believe as an adult, you should be aware of without it needing to be stated.

You already apologized to her but if you want to do it again, go ahead — but do so without expectations and only if/when you’re ACTUALLY sorry. Don’t do it ‘cos you’re sad, don’t do it ‘cos you miss the homies, don’t do it ‘cos you’re embarrassed. Do it because you think what you actually did was wrong. If you don’t think what you did was wrong or “all that bad” — don’t apologize. You would be INCORRECT but don’t deliver a phony apology. Stand firm in how you feel.

If you are going to apologize again, maybe send her a text or better yet drop a letter and then let it be. It would be in her court from that point on. If you don’t hear back you gotta let it go and move through it as best as you can.

I also would NOT cross the boundary of reaching out to her wife. If anything, write an apology to her within the letter/text you send and ask her to pass it on to her wife.

This can be a teaching moment (sorry to get all after-school special) and perhaps if you do officially lose this group, you can be sure to not do this with another in the future. You did it, it’s done — so don’t beat yourself up about it ‘cos that isn’t helping anyone especially not you. Give yourself a bit of grace while also understanding that what you did hurt someone. Hold space for it all.

I hope things shake out and y’all can move through this and you don’t forever lose what sounds like a chosen family. Please don’t let TV or any form of media coax you into thinking that dykes and lesbians have to have drama-filled friend groups that fuck each other. You can just be homies who love, care, and are there for each other. I promise you — it’s just as fun.

Happy healing babes and keep us updated,

Shelli Nicole

