No Filter: I Did Need To Hear This Motivational Moment From Niecy Nash — Perhaps You Do Too?

By

feature image photo of Niecy Nash via Niecy’s Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I gather fun celesbian content for your very own viewing pleasure! Let’s get into it!

Huge news: The Meyer-Stewart household has a cat. And I’ll be brave and say it: this cat? Knows stuff. Look at those eyes. Look how human they are.

One thing Golda will be doing is crushing a photoshoot, and it’s very serious to me personally.

Like! What! Remove your foot from my neck please!!! (lmao jk please don’t!)

Is it just photoshoot szn??? Or is it just Pride month??

Someone better be writing a piece on the friendship of Mae and Brett because I would love to know simply everything about it.

Simply love when Janet logs on. I will even accept ads! I don’t care!

As a famous (lol) Chicago gay, I have no choice but support this caption.

I’ll say it: Renee put her whole damn foot in this single!

Someone in the comments said this outfit looks like when your mom buys you clothes and says you’ll grow into it and I simply don’t have a better take than that!

I did need to hear this, perhaps you did too?

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 229 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!