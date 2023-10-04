TWO Bravo Dyke posts in one day? How did I get so lucky?! We dropped by Real Housewives of New York earlier today to cover Jenna Lyons’ trip to Henrietta Hudson, and now we’re moving across the coast to Beverly Hills.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had its fair share of homoerotic imagery and subtextually queer conflict throughout its more than a decade of drama, but it wasn’t until season 10 of the series that we got an explicitly queer storyline in the form of a…rumored love triangle involving the actress Denise Richards? Former Housewife Brandi Glanville came out as bisexual during that season as part of this storyline, claiming to have had a sexual relationship with Denise, which eventually led to Denise leaving the show. After stepping out of the spotlight a bit — and continuing to deny Brandi’s version of what happened between them — Denise is back for the 13th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, making quite the entrance in the season’s trailer, which dropped yesterday. Take a look:

Denise will just be a “Friend of the Wives,” Bravo fandom parlance for a supporting cast member rather than a fulltime Housewife. It’s unclear exactly how or when we’ll pick up the threads of the dyke drama between her and Brandi over the course of the season, but it’s likely it’ll be addressed at least tangentially since it played such a huge role in Denise’s final season. We’ll always have “Bravo Bravo fucking Bravo.”

But Denise’s appearance in the trailer is actually NOT the most sapphically charged moment. The trailer opens with the tabloid headlines about a separation between Mauricio and Kyle (Bravo really is leaning into these dramatic headlines opening post-Scandoval…I have a feeling it’ll eventually get old, but for now, I’m living for the drama). When those headlines first surfaced earlier this year, rumors also started swirling about Kyle — who has been on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the beginning — and the country musician Morgan Wade. Kyle and Morgan have subsequently leaned in to those rumors (while vaguely denying them), with Kyle appearing as the hot MILF next door in Morgan’s latest music video.

“How did you guys meet?” someone asks Kyle when she introduces Morgan. “She stalked me,” Morgan jokes. Indeed, Kyle initially became obsessed with Morgan’s music, followed her on Instagram, and then Morgan initiated a conversation.

“You put the first letter of your name on her body?” Dorit asks Kyle in the trailer before we indeed cut to Kyle tattooing her initial onto Morgan, a detail some of the Bravo investigator girlies had already clocked earlier this summer.

“I’m just glad it’s you out there having the affair,” Kyle’s husband says in the trailer, presumably joking and trying to make light of the situation. “For once, it’s me,” Kyle says, alluding to past instances of there being tabloid rumors of Mauricio having an affair.

I genuinely can’t tell how much weight to give the rumors of this relationship, but I do think we’ll learn a lot more once the season starts airing. Regardless, the new season looks spicy.