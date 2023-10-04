Apple TV’s “The Buccaneers” Debuts a Delightfully Homoerotic Trailer

Apple TV debuted its trailer and key art for new Edith Wharton inspired period drama “The Buccaneers” today, and my friends, girls do kiss in this trailer! Firstly, here’s what “The Buccaneers” is about:

“Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning.”

And now, here’s the trailer for “The Buccaneers”:

“The Buccaneers” was created by British actor/comic/writer Katherine Jakeways, features an all-female creative team, and was inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name.

The cast includes, first and foremost, beloved trans actress Josie Totah, who plays Mabel Elmsworth. The rest of “The Buccaneers” cast is pretty impressive also: Christina Hendricks, Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Kristine Frøseth (The Society, Birds of Paradise), Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club), Imogen Waterhouse (Braid, The Outpost), Mia Threapleton (I Am Ruth). And the soundtrack is pretty queer-friendly too, with artists like Bikini Kill, Angel Olsen and Brandi Carlile.

The two women engaged in Sapphic kissing in the trailer are, much to our collective delight, Josie Totah and Mia Threapleton. Mia Threapleton plays Honoria Marable. Also, by the way, she is Kate Winslet’s daughter.

Gird your loins and dust off your corsets, the series premieres on November 8th.

