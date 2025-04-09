Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the things that our favorite famous queers are up to. It’s a rip-roaring good time, so let’s get going!

Soooo wild to see that I was not, in fact, invited to the Hacks premiere party? Guess my invite got lost in the mail!

While Meg looks great as ever…she also forgot my invite? Hm. Troubling, though I love the red and all leather!

I’ve been getting emotional about art lately (don’t mind me, just having a breakdown) and something about the two of them working on this show and like changing the culture and still being so close and supportive of one another?? Like!

Ah yes, the celebratory posts for Lauren are rolling in, as one might expect. Anything that get’s Tawny to post is good by me!!!

I know we say it all the time but my god the casting director ate DOWN with these two! THAT IS THE SAME PERSON!

A rare Sue Bird post! In that it is not podcasting or spon con! Party!

Look, protests are complicated and I know people have their takes abound about this one, but it is wild that it seems to have been only reached white women over 50? Are they on a different internet? (Yes.)

WOAH a Tessa post? This is like a rare Pokemon field day!!!

Do I know what this is about? No! But I support Tommy always!

Reneé is like…the perfect level of famous? And she is just so good at being famous? Thank you!

Caaaan we be real for a moment? Just you and I, wayyy down here? This doesn’t work for me! Sorry, Lucy is simply not butch enough and like WHERE ARE THE BUTCHES?

More KP music soon to come? Ohoo perhaps!!!

I have never seen Pirates of Penzance, and frankly my Gilbert and Sullivan knowledge is limited to references from Aaron Sorkin (notably West Wing S2 Episode 5 “And It Is Surely To Their Credit”) — but I am kinda tempted to see Jinkx!!

I feeeeel you Niecy!

Look I cannot pretend I won’t watch this, even though I am…confused by them being nice. The two of them together is healing something in me!! Sorry I am a child of 2000s TLC programming!