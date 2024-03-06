Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all the cool and hip goings on over on Queer Celebrity Instagram, also where I try to not to say “hip” as I am not actually 53. Anyway! Let’s roll!

The…fourth time I watched this reel, I actually listened to the music in the background, and might we be getting new music? Would love, I am desperate for new tunes! (Not beating the 53 allegations)

It’s giving “from transexual, Transylvania” and I frankly love and respect it!

I always respect the hustle of lip syncing to your own track, but I was mostly thinking about if this room is some sort of closet slash glam zone, and then I got really jealous that I do not have that.

Rule of comedy: Cats getting stuck places they cannot get out of and then catching an attitude is simply hilarious, always.

I support everything Meg does, even when it is an outfit theme that takes me straight back to seventh grade. Sorry, just living my truth!

What on EARTH do I have to do to have a meet cute with Jean Smart in an elevator??? THANK GOD HACKS RETURNS!

Also returning: Top Chef! Honestly, a show I love and should get back into, especially now that Kristen is hosting and looking simply STUN.

Have you stopped to consider today how grateful you are to be alive at the same time as Queen Latifah? Perhaps you should!

Ayo is grateful for her village, and we are grateful for her absolutely cleaning up this awards season!

I would attend a fashion history lecture from Laverne, that would be so fun, she knows so much!!

I could watch Niecy baffle Jessica with her wild questions for hours and never get sick of it. Here’s a fun fact: When I was a barista, I used to ask my regulars if they would travel for my funeral if it was held in my hometown. Oh, look at that, I’m the Niecy here, aren’t I? Will wonders never cease!