FYP: Wash Day Has Never Looked So Enticing

By

Happy Wednesday Holiday Buns,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@oldirtii

🤰🏾🍽️ #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #lesbiansoftiktok #stemtok #viral #drafts

♬ original sound – revenge

HELP.

@badbaldieb

Wash day! I love this intamacy with my wife. I was washing her hair and she said “babe get on top of me” say less…. 🖤 #WashDay #intamacy #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbians #iloveyou #marriedlife #locmaintenance

♬ original sound – Bernice O.

The comments on this video make it 1000 times better

@anania00

♬ original sound – annie

The voice in my head during any type of confrontation

@bathesinboytears

Thanks guys. Teamwork makes the dream work 😌😌 #wlw #wlwcouple #lgbt

♬ original sound – breee🫶🏽.

<3

@_nicoleloviee

She post me #foryou #nicoleloviee #lgbt #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #toxic

♬ original sound – BratzDoll

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!

@ilovetylerthecreator43

YOU AINT READY SHAWTY. #fyp#lgbtq#lesbian#wlw#relate#relatable#jokes#GenshinImpact33#viral

♬ original sound – Wokk

PLZ

@arithedj

like who tf u tryna recruit?? 😠 #fyp

♬ original sound – brooke

I—

@deepundertones

I didn’t even know there were other people there #wlw #queer #femm #boston #nightout

♬ All The Time – Jeremih

I would like to partake in this please

@eatmysprinkles

😂😂 I literally take forever to get ready, she needs some patience 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#hungry #makeup #couples #fyp #hurryup #lesbiansoftiktok #funny #viral #dinner

♬ original sound – meachumclarke

Wottice time anyway?

@lovewoods_

She though! #austintx #marriedlife #geminiandleo #lgbt #fyp

♬ Toxic – RealestK

WHY ON THE TOP OF THE COUCH?!?!

