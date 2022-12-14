Happy Wednesday Holiday Buns,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@oldirtii
🤰🏾🍽️ #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #lesbiansoftiktok #stemtok #viral #drafts
HELP.
@badbaldieb
Wash day! I love this intamacy with my wife. I was washing her hair and she said “babe get on top of me” say less…. 🖤 #WashDay #intamacy #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbians #iloveyou #marriedlife #locmaintenance
The comments on this video make it 1000 times better
@anania00
The voice in my head during any type of confrontation
@bathesinboytears
Thanks guys. Teamwork makes the dream work 😌😌 #wlw #wlwcouple #lgbt
<3
@_nicoleloviee
She post me #foryou #nicoleloviee #lgbt #femsoftiktok🏳️🌈 #toxic
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!
@ilovetylerthecreator43
YOU AINT READY SHAWTY. #fyp#lgbtq#lesbian#wlw#relate#relatable#jokes#GenshinImpact33#viral
PLZ
@arithedj
like who tf u tryna recruit?? 😠 #fyp
I—
@deepundertones
I didn’t even know there were other people there #wlw #queer #femm #boston #nightout
I would like to partake in this please
@eatmysprinkles
😂😂 I literally take forever to get ready, she needs some patience 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#hungry #makeup #couples #fyp #hurryup #lesbiansoftiktok #funny #viral #dinner
Wottice time anyway?
@lovewoods_
She though! #austintx #marriedlife #geminiandleo #lgbt #fyp
WHY ON THE TOP OF THE COUCH?!?!