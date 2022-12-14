WHY ON THE TOP OF THE COUCH?!?!

😂😂 I literally take forever to get ready, she needs some patience 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #hungry #makeup #couples #fyp #hurryup #lesbiansoftiktok #funny #viral #dinner

I would like to partake in this please

I didn’t even know there were other people there #wlw #queer #femm #boston #nightout

like who tf u tryna recruit?? 😠 #fyp

Thanks guys. Teamwork makes the dream work 😌😌 #wlw #wlwcouple #lgbt

The voice in my head during any type of confrontation

The comments on this video make it 1000 times better

Wash day! I love this intamacy with my wife. I was washing her hair and she said “babe get on top of me” say less…. 🖤 #WashDay #intamacy #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbians #iloveyou #marriedlife #locmaintenance

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 221 articles for us.