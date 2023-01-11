FYP: Tall Femme Or Short King—What’s Your Height Requirement?

Happy Wednesday Juicy Bootys,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

I mean, what if you just buy her heeled boots?

How do we feel about matching? Toot or Boot?

I wanna be nosy and ask so many questions….

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!

HELP?!

Forest Green please and thank you

SHARE YOUR FEELINGS IN 2023

Like — I been bad so whats up?

I used to have something to say about this but I can’t talk anymore

LOL how did she do this?!?!