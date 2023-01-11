FYP: Tall Femme Or Short King—What’s Your Height Requirement?

By

Happy Wednesday Juicy Bootys,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@kakess

It keep going to voicemail 🥹 #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #blacklgbtq🏳️‍🌈 #relationships #studsoftiktok #dating #fyp #futurewifey #singlelife

♬ original sound – 🇹🇷

I mean, what if you just buy her heeled boots?

@zestherkim

merry xmas eve!! 🎄💋 @kinginken #fyp #lgbt #wlw #christmas2022

♬ original sound – Shy

How do we feel about matching? Toot or Boot?

@kiararuss

Nobodyyyyy #fyp

♬ original sound – Savage.Editzz

I wanna be nosy and ask so many questions….

@biggsyxgod

It’s been WAYYYYYYYYYYYY to long man give me something lord 😭😭 #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbtq🏳️‍🌈 #blacklesbiantiktok #femlesbian🌈 #nolabelsneeded🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – meachumclarke

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!

@c3rror

not a touchmenot, rather a touchmealot 😂🙈 #studsoftiktok #lgbt #studtok #femmesoftiktok #fyp

♬ original sound – THE BEST FUNNY VIDEOS EVER

HELP?!

@yafavvv.trini

Literally😭 #nyctiktok #blacktiktok #foryoupage #fypage #darkskin #caribbean #melanin #nyc

♬ FOLLOW CLIPS.DEO – BdeoLiln

Forest Green please and thank you

@shesimpforpreme

chill😭 #fyp #lgbtq #studsoftiktok🌈

♬ original sound – Julian Hagins

SHARE YOUR FEELINGS IN 2023

@aaliyahhrosee1

An all black fit will always do it for me 😮‍💨#foryou #wlw #fyp #fypシ #merrychristmas #lgbt #focus

♬ focus babe – janessza 🆘

Like — I been bad so whats up?

@seyonces

#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #lgbtq #lesbian #lesbiansoftiktok #gay #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #studlesbian #femlesbian #relationship

♬ original sound – Alex and Jon

I used to have something to say about this but I can’t talk anymore

@jayjaysweetsz

Replying to @Deejay_shayy #Duet with @PC🪄 watched this so much the tune got stuck in my head!🤣 #jayjaysweetsz #capcutedit #reactionvid#studsoftiktok🌈 #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #lgbtq

♬ Don’t Play With It – Lola Brooke

LOL how did she do this?!?!

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 229 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!