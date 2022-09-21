Happy Wednesday Money Bunnies,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@sweetheatt_
Simple. #fyp #energy #period #lesbian #sex #lgbtq🏳️🌈 #lgbt🏳️🌈
It is very simple and let’s put a bill forward
@bribribabby
#lgbt 💕✊🏿
I mean…..okay.
@therealtookabutt
I Just Came To Get My Cologne 😑😂 #ShowOffLandOFrost #femsoftiktok #studsoftiktok #lgbt #fyp #viral #therealtookabutt
Just act like you don’t hear it and turn up the AC
@honeyqueenb96
Sometimes i feel like im being a lesbian in a whole different reality than yall. #trends #fypシ #wlw #wlwdating #lesbiantok #studsoftiktok #femsoftiktok🦋 #lgbtq #afrolatina #lesbian
Like, PLZ!
@buttheadbri
This feels so stressful!!
@samoann.gro
Na dead ass 🫠 #crazy #notme #facts #lol
I —
@shaziskitz
Don’t knock it til you try it #bored #lol #kinktok #agressive #dom #brat #sub #funnytok #elmo #thequeenisdead
It’s like a very sexy milkshake
@lovemonicabeauty
Oh y’all on that like that #lovewins #forlaughs #ShowOffLandOFrost #friends
Girls night with straight women who like attention feels like a horrible way to spend an evening
@lezeatclt
Why was this so hard to make? 😂 but we got dessert right after 🤭 #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbtq #couplecomedy #lgbt #femmes #lezeatclt
Everyone is attractive but the hottest part of this video is the Korean BBQ