FYP: Paying Taxes Suck — I Just Want To Kiss Girls & Touch Butts

By

Happy Wednesday Money Bunnies,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@sweetheatt_

Simple. #fyp #energy #period #lesbian #sex #lgbtq🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – ry€

It is very simple and let’s put a bill forward

@bribribabby

#lgbt 💕✊🏿

♬ original sound – BriBaby88

I mean…..okay.

@therealtookabutt

I Just Came To Get My Cologne 😑😂 #ShowOffLandOFrost #femsoftiktok #studsoftiktok #lgbt #fyp #viral #therealtookabutt

♬ Dasia Phelps – dasia

Just act like you don’t hear it and turn up the AC

@honeyqueenb96

Sometimes i feel like im being a lesbian in a whole different reality than yall. #trends #fypシ #wlw #wlwdating #lesbiantok #studsoftiktok #femsoftiktok🦋 #lgbtq #afrolatina #lesbian

♬ original sound – Paranormal Princess

Like, PLZ!

@buttheadbri

#fyp #lgbtq #masc #adventure

♬ original sound – logan

This feels so stressful!!

@samoann.gro

Na dead ass 🫠 #crazy #notme #facts #lol

♬ original sound – not.jayswift

I —

@shaziskitz

Don’t knock it til you try it #bored #lol #kinktok #agressive #dom #brat #sub #funnytok #elmo #thequeenisdead

♬ BaLsAmic VINAGAUGh – Da Garbage Prince Hans

It’s like a very sexy milkshake

@lovemonicabeauty

Oh y’all on that like that #lovewins #forlaughs #ShowOffLandOFrost #friends

♬ original sound – Unique

Girls night with straight women who like attention feels like a horrible way to spend an evening

@lezeatclt

Why was this so hard to make? 😂 but we got dessert right after 🤭 #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbtq #couplecomedy #lgbt #femmes #lezeatclt

♬ Sensual Seduction – Snoop Dogg

Everyone is attractive but the hottest part of this video is the Korean BBQ

