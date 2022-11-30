FYP: Loving Reassurance Will Get You Kisses And {Redacted}

By

Happy Wednesday watermelons!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@ayye.angele

It’s the Gemini in her, she can’t help it. Lol. #foryou #thatscute #fakebody #gemini♊️ #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #studsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #femmesoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #stemsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈

♬ it would be so awesome – Dalton

OOP

@sydcolson

Ugh I’m never gonna finish. That’s what she said. #lesbiansoftiktok #gaaayyy

♬ Slide in n slide out – EvanG

IDK why this made me laugh so hard lol!

@lesgetlucky

I wonder if they know we’re 🌈 too 👀😂 #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbtflorida #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #wlw #ledollarbean #ledollarbean #lesbiancouple🏳️‍🌈 #lesbianastiktok

♬ Sensual Seduction – Snoop Dogg

See, now some folks think “Wanna hang out?” means something else entirely, especially on vacation

@_flwrchld

yaaaa know what.. *empties cart* 😂 #lesbianfyp🏳️‍🌈 #studs😍 #lesbiancomedy #studsoftiktok🌈

♬ original sound – vxrtzs.

Or hear me out — you could communicate and then still buy the bag

@nastiestrose

something about the way I step in to the harness I think 🤭 #videoxfoto #fyp #lgbt

♬ Deep – Wizkid

THIS IS LOUD

@ziaohzia

Suited #nonbinary #lesbiansoftiktok #topsurgery

♬ original sound – 👩🏾‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏽

Correct.

@_kimbae

♬ original sound – vxrtzs.

Just ANSWER THE DAMN QUESTIOOOONNNNN!!!!

@blacktiecreative

#queenlatifah #AdamBlackstone #Legacy #Harlem #NYC

♬ original sound – BlackTieCreative

I’ve watched this a million times

@boujeeblinks24

#🌈🌈🌈 #couple #couplegoals #re #fyp #relationships #viral #studsoftiktok #studs #fems #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #relationship

♬ original sound – Briana💅🏽

Right? Like—now I’m turned on.

@issafablife

Dealing with 15 personalities of a Gemini 😭🤣 #lgbt #thefablifewithshannonandamanda #shannon #amanda #shannonandamanda #viral #gemini #geminis #tiktok #marriage #marriedlifehumor #leo #love

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

@damnthatsbriii

& dont be suprised when you see our lil IVF babies 😂😭 #BetheReasonVisa #fyp #damnthatsbriii #lgbt🌈

♬ original sound – Savage.Editzz

Honestly even 70/30 works for me.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 219 articles for us.

2 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!