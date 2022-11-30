Happy Wednesday watermelons!!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@ayye.angele
It’s the Gemini in her, she can’t help it. Lol. #foryou #thatscute #fakebody #gemini♊️ #lgbt🏳️🌈 #studsoftiktok🏳️🌈 #femmesoftiktok🏳️🌈 #stemsoftiktok🏳️🌈
OOP
@sydcolson
Ugh I’m never gonna finish. That’s what she said. #lesbiansoftiktok #gaaayyy
IDK why this made me laugh so hard lol!
@lesgetlucky
I wonder if they know we’re 🌈 too 👀😂 #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbtflorida #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #wlw #ledollarbean #ledollarbean #lesbiancouple🏳️🌈 #lesbianastiktok
See, now some folks think “Wanna hang out?” means something else entirely, especially on vacation
@_flwrchld
yaaaa know what.. *empties cart* 😂 #lesbianfyp🏳️🌈 #studs😍 #lesbiancomedy #studsoftiktok🌈
Or hear me out — you could communicate and then still buy the bag
@nastiestrose
something about the way I step in to the harness I think 🤭 #videoxfoto #fyp #lgbt
THIS IS LOUD
@ziaohzia
Suited #nonbinary #lesbiansoftiktok #topsurgery
Correct.
@_kimbae
Just ANSWER THE DAMN QUESTIOOOONNNNN!!!!
@blacktiecreative
#queenlatifah #AdamBlackstone #Legacy #Harlem #NYC
I’ve watched this a million times
@boujeeblinks24
#🌈🌈🌈 #couple #couplegoals #re #fyp #relationships #viral #studsoftiktok #studs #fems #femsoftiktok🏳️🌈 #relationship
Right? Like—now I’m turned on.
@issafablife
Dealing with 15 personalities of a Gemini 😭🤣 #lgbt #thefablifewithshannonandamanda #shannon #amanda #shannonandamanda #viral #gemini #geminis #tiktok #marriage #marriedlifehumor #leo #love
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
@damnthatsbriii
& dont be suprised when you see our lil IVF babies 😂😭 #BetheReasonVisa #fyp #damnthatsbriii #lgbt🌈
Honestly even 70/30 works for me.
oh godddd the bottomless ‘do you even find me attractive’ pit makes me want to get out of there so fast i leave one of those looney tunes me-shaped holes in the wall
For real. 😭 Take it up with your therapist, leave me out of that.