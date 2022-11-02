FYP: I’m Gay — but Some Lyrics Are Just Too Good To Change!

By

Happy Wednesday Fundraising Fannies,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@anniedreaxo

Wow, i cant even sing lyrics 😂😭 #fluid

♬ Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA

I —

@kingandkennedy

😂😂😂😂😂

♬ original sound – King And Kennedy

The accents, the giggles, the coordination — 10/10

@echo_mylove

Happy Friday!! #pink #breastcancerawareness💕 #fyp #spreadlove #love #laugh #behappy #superwomangang

♬ CUFF IT – Beyoncé

I feel like this is multiple tutorials in one video

@kgplease

#wlw #studtok #lesbiantiktoker #studsoftiktok #lgbt🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – me personally….

Correct

@sasababii

last night was mad trill….. #theproudfamily #peanut #battledance 😻 @beefjerky26

♬ Looking For The Perfect Beat – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force

This is — very very very good content

@goofkiidofficial

Cuz like I mean 🥴🥴 #fyp #foryou #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok #s4s #studsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #goofkiid

♬ original sound – Ariana

oop!

@mlikyala

#stitch with @brownsugabaeby moveeeee

♬ original sound – Mli-kyala

At least she said thank you lol — MANNERS MATTER!!

@vzusvzus

#stitch with @vzusvzus

♬ original sound – Vzus

And they say manifestation doesn’t work….

@kgplease

#studtok #lesbiantiktoker #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #lgbtq #lgbt🌈 #lgbt

♬ original sound – girlboss videos

I have….so much to say about this topic. But — not right now.

@thebrownting

Let me know what you agree with 😭😭😭😂 #lgbt #fyp #lgbtq #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #lesbian #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – Immediato Interiors 🤎

Correct

HELP!!! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we're running out!MOST of the gifts to our fundraisers are $50 or less and we fund this site with donations from a bunch of awesome people who come together, giving just $5, $15, or, even $30 each — and for $30 you get stickers! Will you help? Cancel anytime.

Help Us Out!
Related:

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 213 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!