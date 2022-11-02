FYP: I’m Gay — but Some Lyrics Are Just Too Good To Change!

Happy Wednesday Fundraising Fannies,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

I —

The accents, the giggles, the coordination — 10/10

I feel like this is multiple tutorials in one video

Correct

This is — very very very good content

oop!

At least she said thank you lol — MANNERS MATTER!!

And they say manifestation doesn’t work….

I have….so much to say about this topic. But — not right now.

Correct