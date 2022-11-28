Five Outfits for Being a Kitchen Top This Holiday Season

Kitchen tops, rise up. It is our time.
If you don’t know what a kitchen top is, the short explanation is that they are that person that is cooking seven dishes at once and when you ask if you can help they tell you to get out of their kitchen.
Kitchen tops love to have the space for themselves, and you will get bossed around if you are in the way. I haven’t made a Thanksgiving meal for many in a while, but when I did, I shared space with my then-partner, and it was a bit of a competition. I knew what tasted better, I eyeballed spices instead meticulously measuring them out with teaspoons. If a guest brought a dish I wasn’t above “improving” it for them.
I usually cook for myself and a friend, but this year it was just for me. I bought too much food and can’t wait to have leftovers for days.
Enough about me, if you are a kitchen top, here are some outfits for you or the kitchen top you love. Practical and stylish, all you’ll have to do is take off your apron and reveal your fit for the evening.
Another way to identify a kitchen top – they make a “you’re doing it wrong” noise when/if you try to help in the kitchen. Or maybe that’s just my spouse ;)
Those suede black shoes are very cute.
Haha I remember cooking for/with a girlfriend trained by her Italian Nonna. She’d sneakily adjust the seasoning on what I was making when I turned my back and things. There was a whole salt war at one point.
Oh man I would not choose dark purple velvet with lots of flour flying around
I miss being a kitchen top before my body gave up. Now I sit on a chair at the kitchen table and boss my wife around. 100% would wear the jumpsuit to do that.
As a sometimes-physically impaired k.t. myself I would like to affirm that sitting and bossing someone else’s hands around very much still counts!!!! You know it’s toppy bc my partner will double check every detail before making a move—dice size ok? Which size homemade stock jar to defrost? Should I stir it again yet? And god help them if they try to suggest something different from the spice drawer. It’s not as satisfying as doing it myself (not ever quite as good 😉) but we disabled kitchen tops gotta do what we must.
You can totally be a kitchen top style! The gist is basically that you set all the expectations and rules so that still counts 😊
This is inspiring me to take my cooking outfits to a whole new level.
Listen, I love the countdown format of this but how are you going to call that pink fuzzy abomination either “practical” or “stylish” 😭 And who would bake in a velvet jumpsuit with long wide sleeves 😭
Just because something isn’t your style doesn’t mean someone else won’t like it, hope this helps!