Five Outfits for Being a Kitchen Top This Holiday Season

Kitchen tops, rise up. It is our time.

If you don’t know what a kitchen top is, the short explanation is that they are that person that is cooking seven dishes at once and when you ask if you can help they tell you to get out of their kitchen.

Kitchen tops love to have the space for themselves, and you will get bossed around if you are in the way. I haven’t made a Thanksgiving meal for many in a while, but when I did, I shared space with my then-partner, and it was a bit of a competition. I knew what tasted better, I eyeballed spices instead meticulously measuring them out with teaspoons. If a guest brought a dish I wasn’t above “improving” it for them.

I usually cook for myself and a friend, but this year it was just for me. I bought too much food and can’t wait to have leftovers for days.

Enough about me, if you are a kitchen top, here are some outfits for you or the kitchen top you love. Practical and stylish, all you’ll have to do is take off your apron and reveal your fit for the evening.

An Outfit for Grocery Shopping (5 days out)

An Outfit for Vegetable Prep (3 days out)

An Outfit for Making Your Own Stock (2 days out)

An Outfit for Baking Your Desserts (1 day out)

An Outfit for Serving it Up (day of)