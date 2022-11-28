Well good holigay Monday to you, my friends! Here is your first Pop Culture Fix of the week!

+ Aubrey Plaza covers GQ this week in a brilliant and hilarious profile, with some seriously sexy photos. There’s stories of intense pranks in there, counter pranks, fake pranks, and lots of info about Plaza’s upcoming projects. “The ‘she’s so weird; narrative that has followed Aubrey Plaza around for most of her career often feels like a cliché. She’s inscrutable and brunette–is the industry so devoid of imagination that this is the threshold for weird? But then she’ll say things like: ‘Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird. It was really sick, what I was doing to him. I got him to the brink of a psychological break.’ And she’s… kidding? It’s hard to tell.”

“Nowadays I’m really over it. I hate when people want to cast me in something and then say ‘we’re going to really tailor it for you.’ I want to be like, ‘please don’t.’” Aubrey Plaza opens up for #GQHYPE https://t.co/5cUyfDjbx6 pic.twitter.com/MhsFMPfn8n — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 28, 2022

+ Warrior Nun has broken Netflix’s record for best audience scores as fans advocate for a third season.

+ What do you think of MovieWeb’s list of underrated lesbian TV shows?

+ The Ladies is a must-see short about lesbian life.

+ The L Word’s Jennifer Beals and Laurel Holloman reveal all on uniting Bette and Tina.

+ Natalie Morales talks season three of Dead To Me, Latinx representation, and her queer-awakening.

+ The Bad Sisters cast on the liberating joys of attempted murder.

+ Cara Delevingne tells BBC that “being queer felt fluid and free.”

+ How one line in Strange World shows Disney is finally getting queer representation right.

+ Everything we know about Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

+ We’re Here season three is like Queer Eye with teeth.

+ It sucks that The Children’s Hour‘s take on queerness is still relevant 60 years later.

+ God of War Ragnarok has a tragic LGBTQ side quest.