Oh, kitchen tops. There’s something so sexy about watching someone cook with confidence. Someone who measures in handfuls and pinches, rather than exact cups and tablespoons. It’s their unbridled confidence when they tell you to come over for dinner, that they’ll cook — and your job is to just sit and watch and look cute, and that if you really must bring something, you can bring over a bottle of wine. Kitchen tops are the type to make sure you’re settled in with a snack while they throw together what they consider a “casual” five course meal without breaking a sweat.

Sometimes people are not good at the things they love to do, but not kitchen tops. They’re good at their craft and they deeply enjoy it. Honestly, the best part of having a crush on a kitchen top is getting to see them in action. Well, that, and eventually being fed.

Shopping for kitchen tops is tough because chances are, their pantry is already well-stocked with the basics. Here’s a list of gifts for your favorite kitchen top that’ll definitely complement what they’ve already got!

Not-So-Basic Basics

The beauty of basics is that they’re used all the time, which means your crush will eventually need replacements. Also, this means that whenever your crush reaches for your gift (which will be often!) they’ll be reminded of you. If your crush is into grilling, you could try a spice blend, like this tandoori masala or maybe this set of six spices (one of which is hand-picked wild ramps??). Or maybe flaky salt is more their style! Maldon’s always an option, or you could try this hand-harvested sea salt from France. Olive oil is always a great gift (pair it with some crusty bread from a nearby bakery), or you could go the vinegar route! Some unexpected options are this celery vinegar, or this raw champagne vinegar.

Colorful Bakeware/Drinkware

Here’s the deal. Your crush probably has bakeware that they use and love already, but if they spend a lot of time in the kitchen, chances are some of their things might need replacing. Have they mentioned wanting to bake more bread? A mustard yellow Dutch oven like this one could be the answer, unless they specifically want to bake tiny loaves, in which case the mini cocotte trio above is probably their best bet. You could even give yourself a gift by getting your Kitchen Top a sheet pan, like the ones in this gorgeous green cookie set. They’ll have no choice but to invite you over for a holiday cookie decorating session. If your crush is less of a baker and more of a beverage person, try these beaded glass martini glasses or maybe even this set of colorful ombre coupe glasses!

A Drink Or Two

Beverages are a great year-round gift IMO!! The non-alcoholic wine scene has significantly improved over the years, and your giftee is sure to appreciate the complexity in the wine proxies above. The holiday scene just calls for something fizzy (though I am of the opinion that sparkling wines are everyday wines and should not be relegated to just the holiday season but I digress!), whether it’s this nonalcoholic sparkling rosé, a Maryland-produced piquette, or a classic Lambrusco. If your giftee is a kombucha person, you could also try finding a few kombuchas at a nearby grocery store and do a tasting! Bitters are a great way to round out an already well-stocked bar cart, especially if you opt for lesser-used options like grapefruit or rhubarb.