February 2023: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, Disney+, Shudder and Paramount+

Hello and welcome to your monthly adventure into which streaming networks are bold and visionary enough to include lesbian and bisexual and queer women and/or trans people in their February lineup. What is new and gay on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock and HBO Max this February 2023? Wh

It was another challenging month for me, friends, as once more I found myself picking up strong gay vibes from a number of programs only to get five screeners deep and learn those vibes were actually radiating from gay men. But if you’re looking for some gay male storylines this month, look no further than Apple+ TV’s Dear Edward and Shrinking; as well as the film Spoiler Alert on Peacock!

New and Gay and/or Lesbian on Netflix in February 2023

Your Place or Mine (2023) – February 10

This rom-com from Alline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) sees Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) as best friends forever who swap houses for a week — him taking care of her son in LA, her spreading her wings in NYC — to discover themselves et cetera you know how it is with heterosexuals. Tig Notaro appears in this film as, I believe, Debbie’s sardonic lesbian pal! I suppose it’s possible her character is straight but lord have mercy if so.

Perfect Match: First 4 Episodes – February 14

This Netflix reality show mashup — bringing together contestants from previous Netflix reality shows for a new game that I suppose involves love or dating in a matchy matchy way — is teeming with bisexuals! We’ve got Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, who previously dated fellow reality queen Demi Sims and is now dating trans influencer Jesse Sullivan. Then there’s Are You The One’s bisexual season alum Kariselle Snow (who also appeared in Netflix’s Sexy Beast, thus qualifying her for this program). Also there is the bisexual Abbey Humphrey from Twentysomethings: Austin. Two girls who kissed on their season of Too Hot to Handle, Izzy and Georgia, are also in the cast, but I’ve got no clue if they’re actually bi because I did not see the show. It appears the cast includes 11 men and 12 women, and while it’s possible I am bad at counting, it’s also possible that there’ll be some room for some same-sex matchups!

Some Netflix shows on my gaydar although I couldn’t confirm one way or the other if they’re gonna have queers relevant to our interest are: the new Elite-inspired Indian teen melodrama Class, Season Four of You, and Tig Notaro in We Have a Ghost.

Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ Stuff For February 2023

Harlem: Season 2 – February 3

This series about four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem has a lesbian lead, Tye, played by lesbian actress Jerrie Johnson! She’ll be “considering her future” in Season Two while her friends go on their own journeys of self-discovery as they level up to the next phase of their careers, relationships and big city dreams.

Carnival Row: Season 2 – February 17

In Season Two of this fantasy-noir series, inspector Philo is investigating a series of gruesome murders that have stoked social tension while pansexual character Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven are plotting payback against The Burgue’s human leaders. Bisexual character Tourmaline will be inheriting supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. I have no idea what any of this means but it feels true that “with humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.”

Queer HBO Max Shows Streaming February 2023

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special – February 9

This special event follows Harley as she pursues her goal of having the best first Valentine’s Day ever with Ivy with obsessive zeal. Meanwhile, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go off-kilter and Clayface “engages in some self-love.”

Hulu’s February 2023 Shows for Girls, Gays and Theys

The Watchful Eye: Season One Premiere (Freeform) – January 31

A late add from the tail end of January is this thriller following a young woman with a complicated past who secures a nanny job with an affluent Manhattan family, where her own intent to be a con woman is compromised by the building’s deadly secrets and its inhabitants’ ulterior motives. She also makes nanny friends and of those nanny friends, Ginny (Aliyah Royale) and Kim (Clare Filipow) are queer and Alex (Baraka Rahmani) uses they/them pronouns.

Kissing Jessica Stein (2022) – February 1

This classic was frustrating in its time but is delightful to experience in the present day — following Jessica, who’s yet to find her soulmate and thus goes for it when the personal ad she feels drawn to turns out to be written by a woman — a downtown hipster named Helen, with whom she strikes up a relationship despite not being sure if she’s actually into women. Also Tovah Feldshuh is her Mom!

A Million Little Things: Season Five Premiere (ABC) – February 9

A Million Little Things will kick off its fifth and final season with a funeral and a new haircut for the love of my life, Grace Park, who plays a character named Katherine who is currently dating Greta, played by Cameron Esposito.

Three Ways (2023) – February 10

From Black-led media platform Andscape, “Three Ways” is a sex comedy following Stacey, a sexually awkward woman who decides to take control of her life, get over her ex and conquer her fears by having a threesome with her new suitor and a mysterious woman she’s yet to meet.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Limited Series – February 14

In this docuseries, queer model Cara Delevingne will “put her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.”

Love Trip: Paris: Two-Episode Season Premiere (Freeform) – February 15

Premiering on Freeform on February 14th and debuting the next day on Hulu, this reality program is dropping four American girls who are allegedly “unlucky in love in their own country” into a French penthouse in the middle of Pairs, beneath a floor of French suitors ready to date them. Caroline is a personal trainer and a lesbian looking for her dream girl, Lacy is a France-obsessed mental health influencer who identifies as sexually fluid, and Josielyn is a Mexican transgender L.A.-based model who’s also open to dating people of all genders!

Grey’s Anatomy: S19 Winter Premiere (ABC) – February 24

Station 19: S6 Winter Premiere (ABC) – February 24

Spin Me Round (2022) – February 24

Shelli reported that the gay vibes in this comedy-thriller starring Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie “are there but it’s not some major part of the film,” so your milage may vary! Aubrey Plaza plays the manager of a chain restaurant who gets to attend a special training program in Italy but her dreams of European glamour and romance turn out to not be what she’d hoped for because also there is DANGER!

Peacock’s Lesbians and Bisexuals of February 2023

Bel-Air: Season Two Premiere – February 23

Fresh Prince alum Tatayana Ali is joining the cast in a recurring guest star capacity for Season Two of this dramatic adaptation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She’ll be playing Mrs. Hughes, an English teacher who takes Ashley Banks (aka Ali’s role in the original sitcom) under her wing. Ashley came out as queer in the first season and we can’t wait to see what happens in the second!

Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – February 1

In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje must fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers and work to embrace the best new path forward for the kingdom of Wakanda. Aneka and Ayo, both Dora Milaje who have a relationship in the comics, are girlfriends on the periphery of Wakanda Forever.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 2 Premiere – February 1

Nic reported that this reboot of The Proud Family (2005-2010) is “louder, prouder and gayer” — and it includes the genderfluid character Michael (voiced by EJ Johnson). The second season promises to “highlight culturally specific experiences of the Black community.” Billy Porter voices Randall, one of two gay Dads in the series. (The other is played by Zachary Quinto.)

Apple TV+

Pincecone & Pony: Season 2 Premiere – February 1

Queer story editor Taneka Stotts and non-binary writers Pilot Viruet and Gigi D.G. are behind this show that features a queer/nonbinary storyline between Rachel House’s Gladys and her partner Ser Anzoategui‘s Wren. This animated series is about a plucky heroine going on magical adventures as she faces down dragons, giants, trolls, and all the hard parts of growing up.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard: Season Three Premiere – February 16

The final season of this spin-off which officially made Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) canonically bisexual and in a romance with Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) promises a “proper send-off” to the series. Also Levar Burton is coming back!

The Equalizer: S2 Winter Premiere – February 19

Shudder

Attachment (2022) – February 9

In this horror romance, has-been Danish actress Maja falls for British Jewish academic Leah, who swiftly has a seizure and must return to London and Maja of course follows her. But then she meets Leah’s mother, Chana, who is very religious and hates Maja and is very mysterious!! When strange things begin happening in the building, Maja suspects Chana’s secrets are super dark. “The horror of Attachment is found in Jewish folklore,” wrote Drew in her review. “But it’s also found in the specific relationships Jewish children have with their mothers.”