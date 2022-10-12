It’s a beautiful autumn day outside, I’ve got some soup in the crock pot and a cat on my lap. I also made you this mid-week Pop Culture Fix!

+ Emily Ratajkowski has joined the trend of coming out on TikTok. She’s got one of those green velvet couches in her house, like Dani and Shay Mitchell, which she smirked about to the same bisexual stitchery as those queer pals who came before her. Most people probably know Emily Ratajkowski best as being a supermodel or Brad Pitt’s rumored girlfriend, or some kind of publishing industry drama that i did not follow because book Twitter is terrifying — but I personally know her as Gibby’s girlfriend, Tasha, on iCarly. I’m so excited to see how many other celebrities have copied Dani in purchasing a green gay couch! It’s like we’re caught up in a bisexual TikTok tornado! I love it even though I still don’t know how to use TikTok!

+ Candace Parker will join Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Stephanie Ready for Clippers vs. Lakers during MNBA Opening Week this Thursday, marking her first time on the call for live regular season! She’ll also be providing Select Live TNT Telecasts throughout throughout the season. Don’t yell at me for calling it the MNBA or me AND Natalie will become your enemies!

+ Aubrey Plaza discusses producing more, freaking out Robert De Niro.

+ Melissa Etheridge and Jill Sobule bring their whole lives to the stage in NYC in a new theatrical memoir that mixes storytelling and songs.

+ Last night, Jessica Betts arrived on The Rookie: Feds to woo her real life wife Niecy Nash.

+ Wakanda Forever character posters are here! One month away!

+ From Ruth Etiesit Samuel over at HuffPo: Why doesn’t Hollywood care about Latino stories?

+ RuPaul’s Drag Race reunites 7 trans queens for LGBTQ History Month photo.

+ 15 celebs who came out in 2022 so far.

+ Queer pop star Betty Who on inspirations, coming out, and new music.

+ 7 Films and TV Shows that capture the queer Latinx experience.

+ Why it matters that Velma has come out, and how she’s no Dumbledore.

+ Derry Girls could have been a dramedy — thank god it was funny instead.

+ Tár demands — and deserves — your full attention.

+ The trailer for the third season of Mythic Quest is here! Our nerdy gays are working for different companies this year and they both seem equally terrible/hilarious!